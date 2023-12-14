Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama Sparks SHIB Army’s Ecstatic Response

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The lead developer of Shiba Inu, known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, has taken to the popular social media platform Twitter/X to publish a tweet which seems to be praising Shibarium.

Kusama did not include any text into it, except emojis and a Shibarium hashtag. Still, the community of this meme cryptocurrency reacted very enthusiastically. One of the SHIB team members, Vet Kusama, commented on that tweet, believing that Shytoshi may be up to making another major development for Shibarium.

“Something’s new is cooking”

Looking at the “hundred points” symbol in the aforementioned tweet of Kusama, many Shiba Inu fans and users in the comment thread concluded that Shytoshi was praising the recent overwhelming milestone reached by the Layer-2 solution of SHIB.

Within less than 24 hours, Shibarium smashed through the 100,000,000 transactions milestone. This is what seems to be the reason for Shytoshi Kusama’s festive message on Twitter.

By now, the total transaction count has surged to 104,905,881. Over the past two weeks, this key utility metric on Shibarium has been surging rapidly, hitting the 5 million line last week and then jumping first to 50 million and then to over 66 million transactions this week. The daily count of SHIB transfers performed on Shibarium has remained at the impressive 7,360,000 since December 2 – for nearly two glorious weeks now.

The other metrics on the Shibariumscan explorer are showing high readings too – the number of connected wallets increased to 1,307,794 over the past 24 hours.

$1 million in SHIB set to be burned, Kusama excludes BONE burns

As reported by U.Today earlier, by now, there are 1,396,569 BONE in transfer fees have been collected on Shibarium and this amount is about to be converted into SHIB and transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets. This BONE chunk is worth $1,028,306 and 109.2 billion SHIB, respectively.

Some users from the SHIB community suggest that not all of this should be turned into SHIB, BONE should also be burned. However, this weekend, Shytoshi Kusama made it clear that only Shiba Inu meme coins must be burned and not a single BONE token.

Overall, within the last 24 hours, the SHIB community managed to get rid of 4,110,761 SHIB with the burn rate up 42.44%.