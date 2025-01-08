Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Vital Support Level: Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu rapidly losing support levels, caused by massive whale outflow
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 8:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Vital Support Level: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A change in market sentiment is indicated by Shiba Inu's recent decline below a crucial support level. SHIB is currently trading below the 100 EMA and getting closer to the crucial 200 EMA, per the charts. This drop coincides with a -1.70% drop over the previous day, settling at about $0.00002142. Given that SHIB is having difficulty sustaining its recent upward trend, the current price action points to bearish momentum

    Large holder movements are highlighted by on-chain metrics. SHIB addresses with $1 million-$10 million have seen a decline of -10.17%, while those with over $10 million have seen an even more severe decline of -28%. Due to their tendency to influence market confidence and drive price stability, these outflows are raising some concerns. The decrease in holdings from these cohorts suggests that they are taking profits or are becoming less optimistic about SHIB's short-term outlook. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Smaller investors, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in their actions. Minor interest from new or casual investors was reflected in the 20% increase in wallets containing $1-$10 worth of SHIB. These smaller inflows might not be sufficient to offset the large sell-offs by larger players, though. 

    Although the SHIB token is community-driven, it is susceptible to investor sentiment and macroeconomic developments. Important resistance levels at $0.00002500 and $0.00003000 are looming overhead, and a pivotal support level at $0.00002000 may be even more important. 

    If this level is not maintained, SHIB might decline further and test $0.00001750. Rekindled interest from larger holders and the token's ability to produce wider use cases will be key factors in SHIB's ability to recover momentum in the future.

    Unless strong buying pressure appears, the current technical indicators point to consolidation or additional declines. With the outflow from larger wallets, regular investors might want to avoid moves that are too risky.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

