Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Coinbase Trading Volume Skyrockets 1,711%: Reasons

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu saw massive volume surge on Coinbase in last 24 hours
    Tue, 7/01/2025 - 10:40
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu's Coinbase Trading Volume Skyrockets 1,711%: Reasons
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 24 hours, the dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a massive surge in trading volume on Coinbase.

    Advertisement

    According to Coinglass data, SHIB's spot trading volume on the Coinbase crypto exchange skyrocketed by a staggering 1,711%, prompting questions about what is behind the unexpected surge. The SHIB/USD pair on Coinbase attracted $13.12 million in volumes within the last 24 hours, representing a 1,711% surge within this time frame.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Up 1,079% in Key On-Chain Metric: What's Next?
    Sun, 01/05/2025 - 15:46
    Shiba Inu Up 1,079% in Key On-Chain Metric: What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    $2 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours: Open Interest Skyrockets
    Crypto Market to Experience Massive Correction, Arthur Hayes Predicts
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakout in, But There's a Catch; Massive XRP Battle Incoming, Stellar Lumens' (XLM) New Price Support Incoming
    Garlinghouse: Ripple Owns More Than $100 Billion Worth of XRP

    According to CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu's overall trading volumes rose to $482 million in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    The 1,711% volume spike on Coinbase signals renewed interest and activity around SHIB as the Shiba Inu ecosystem gears up for significant updates in 2025, particularly around the upcoming TREAT token. According to an announcement by the official Treat X account, the countdown is toward Jan. 14.

    The Shiba Inu community is anticipating that these developments might benefit SHIB in the long run, potentially increasing demand for the token.

    SHIB price consolidates

    Despite the surge in trading volume, SHIB's price has held relatively steady near the $0.000024 mark in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu is up 1.46% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000241 and up 14% weekly.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Following a four-day surge since Dec. 31, which culminated in highs of $0.0000249 on Jan. 4, SHIB retreated. The SHIB price started recovering in Monday's trading session, albeit it holds in a tight trading range as it awaits the next major move.

    Related
    Stellar (XLM) Nears Shiba Inu in Market Ranking Amid 35% Surge
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 15:50
    Stellar (XLM) Nears Shiba Inu in Market Ranking Amid 35% Surge
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Some analysts believe that sustained high volumes could eventually translate into upward price momentum, particularly if the broader market continues to strengthen, but this is unknown at the time of writing.

    Breaking through key resistance levels will be crucial for SHIB to kickstart a fresh bullish phase. If the token manages to surpass the daily SMA 50 at $0.0000255 and then $0.00003, it could spark further gains for the SHIB price.

    On the other hand, immediate support is envisaged at $0.0000234, ahead of major support levels at $0.00002 and $0.0000188, which coincide with the daily SMA 200.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 7, 2025 - 10:30
    77 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level on Verge of Disappearing
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 7, 2025 - 10:28
    Ripple Welcomes 1.7 Million Newly Minted RLUSD Ahead of Big Development
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    BloFin Achieves Major Milestones in 2024: Strengthening Trust and Advancing Toward the Top of the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu's Coinbase Trading Volume Skyrockets 1,711%: Reasons
    77 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level on Verge of Disappearing
    Ripple Welcomes 1.7 Million Newly Minted RLUSD Ahead of Big Development
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD