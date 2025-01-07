Crypto ETF Race: Ripple President Says XRP Will Be Next In Line

Monica Long, president at Ripple, believes that the XRP cryptocurrency will be next in line for spot ETF approval in the U.S.

During a Tuesday interview with Bloomberg, Long predicted that various cryptocurrency spot ETFs will be launched in 2025.

Last year, the SEC famously approved Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Long has noted that a number of different companies have already filed for a spot XRP ETF. Ripple is expecting the approval of these filings to accelerate this year.

RLUSD will get more listings

According to Long, Ripple thinks that this year will be big for crypto "overall." Hence, demand for stablecoin products is expected to grow along with that.

In December, the company officially launched its RLUSD stablecoin, which has been already listed on several trading platforms such as Bullish.

According to Long, RLUSD is expected to get more listings in the near future on major exchanges.

She has added that more announcements about the availability of the RLUSD token are coming soon.