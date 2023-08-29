Shiba Inu Price Decoded: Here's What SHIB Community Can Expect in September

Shiba Inu's token, SHIB, appears to be heading for an unprecedented downturn as August draws to a close, marking the first instance of negative performance since its inception three years ago. The token's track record shows an impressive history, with August gains of 10.1% in 2021 and 3.36% in 2022. However, this year's August is poised to conclude with a disappointing 4.2% drop.
September emerges as a pivotal month for this popular cryptocurrency, as historical data unveils a mixed narrative. Over the years, the Shiba Inu token has experienced a roller coaster ride in September, with an average profitability of -0.89% since 2021. Notably, the past two years witnessed a 4.65% gain and a 6.43% loss, respectively, showcasing the volatile nature of SHIB's September trajectory.
Drawing parallels from the larger crypto market, Bitcoin and Ethereum present intriguing insights. BTC's average September returns since 2013 stand at -6%, while ETH, a more relevant comparison due to its altcoin status like SHIB, paints a grimmer picture with an average return of -14.1%.
Analyzing SHIB's September potential in a different light, we turn to Dogecoin (DOGE), a historical sibling in the crypto world. DOGE's average September gain hovers around 14.5%, predominantly driven by standout years like 2014 and 2018. Nevertheless, a more reliable indicator, the median profitability of -4.07%, tempers expectations.
As the SHIB community looks ahead to September, caution is advised. The crypto market thrives on surprising trends and unexpected turns, making resilience and adaptability paramount for investors.