Shibarium Receives Major Boost as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Partner Launches Own Validator Node

In a significant development, Unification (FUND), the pioneering blockchain start-up behind Shibarium, has unveiled its validator node, marking a crucial milestone for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The eagerly awaited move allows all holders of the BONE token to engage with the network on an entirely new level.

After an amazing support in the initial launch, our team paused delegation to balance network strength.



And having worked with the team for efficient scaling, we are proud to open up delegation again! — Unification $FUND / $xFUND / $wFUND (@UnificationUND) August 29, 2023

As mentioned, at the heart of this advancement lies BONE, the exclusive "passport" to Shibarium. Operating on the proof-of-stake consensus, the protocol dictates that network participation demands the delegation of BONE tokens to a chosen validator for staking.

Currently, Unification's validator stands as a beacon of prominence, securing its place as the largest operator of Shibarium nodes in terms of staked tokens. A total of four million BONE tokens have been entrusted to Unification's able hands, with a notable self-stake of 9,999 tokens indispensable for node operation.

What's surprising is that ShibArmy Africa commands the second spot on the leader board, with an impressive 3.83 million staked BONE tokens. Following closely, ShibArmy America secures its place in the triumvirate with 3.27 million tokens pledged for staking.

Shibarium's recent reopening after initial hiccups gained momentum with vital assistance from Polygon (MATIC) colleagues, who contributed their expertise in debugging the network. This revitalization has sparked a remarkable surge, propelling the number of Shibarium wallets beyond the coveted 100,000 mark, signaling growing enthusiasm among the SHIB community. As Shibarium thrives under the patronage of Unification's development, the wider crypto sphere eagerly anticipates the ecosystem's next strides too.