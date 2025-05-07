Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Nears Highest Level Against S&P 500: Mike McGlone Says, But Here's Catch

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 13:48
    Bloomberg senior expert McGlone has noticed big warning sign for Bitcoin, rushing to share it with community
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Nears Highest Level Against S&P 500: Mike McGlone Says, But Here's Catch
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Mike McGlone, a senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has taken to his account on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share with the community an important “early warning” about Bitcoin.

    Despite BTC approaching the highest level against one of the biggest stock market indexes, there is something quite negative to be noted and taken into account, the expert believes.

    Previously, several times, McGlone stated that he expects the world’s largest cryptocurrency to crash, losing a zero from the recently reached $100,000 price level.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Nears Highest Level Against S&P 500: Mike McGlone Says, But Here's Catch
    Don't Miss Bitcoin Train, Says Michael Saylor
    XRP Death Cross Incoming? XRP Traders Eye Key Chart Shift
    Binance Delisting Alert: 3 Pairs Removed, 6 Cryptos Under Scrutiny

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 07:58
    Metaplanet Adds $53 Million in Bitcoin After Strategy's Recent Mega BTC Purchase
    ByYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin-to-gold ratio breaking down

    Mike McGlone revealed that he has spotted an early warning sign for Bitcoin; despite Bitcoin reaching the highest level against the S&P 500, which may indicate a divergence in its performance compared to traditional safe-haven assets like gold, the leading indicator on the chart shared by McGlone – the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio – is crashing.

    This means that the world’s leading cryptocurrency is getting cheaper against gold – BTC/XAU. Now, it is taking fewer gold ounces to buy one Bitcoin. This index peaked in 2021, according to McGlone’s chart.

    At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at $96,953 per coin after soaring by almost 3% from $94,670 to $97,430. Ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting, Bitcoin went down 1.08% today. By now, it has recovered 0.6%.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 06:04
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Reveals Why He Prefers Bitcoin Over Gold
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Robert Kiyosaki reveals why he prefers Bitcoin over gold

    The renowned investor and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, Robert Kiyosaki, tweeted this week that, while he continues to bet on gold, Bitcoin and silver, he actually prefers Bitcoin to the other two assets.

    The key reason for such an attitude is the fact that Bitcoin has a hard cap of only 21 million coins, and it cannot be changed. “One reason why I trust Bitcoin is there are only to ever be 21 million,” Kiyosaki tweeted.

    The investor revealed that he owns gold and silver miners, as well as oil wells. He explained that should the prices on these assets increase, he will just mine or drill more of them and their supply would expand. But it is impossible with Bitcoin - “I cannot do that with Bitcoin. 21 million is 21 million,” Kiyosaki stressed.

    #Bitcoin #Gold #Mike McGlone #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #S&P 500
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    May 7, 2025 - 13:41
    XRP Price Prediction for May 7
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    May 7, 2025 - 13:33
    Don't Miss Bitcoin Train, Says Michael Saylor
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Nears Highest Level Against S&P 500: Mike McGlone Says, But Here's Catch
    XRP Price Prediction for May 7
    Don't Miss Bitcoin Train, Says Michael Saylor
    Show all