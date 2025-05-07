Don't Miss Bitcoin Train, Says Michael Saylor

CEO of Strategy (former MicroStrategy) Michael Saylor just sent another unmistakable signal in a recent post featuring a glowing, Bitcoin-branded train. The entrepreneur made it clear - now’s the time to get on board.

Saylor’s message goes far beyond one more purchase. He is now aiming to raise a total of $84 billion by 2027 - all booked for further BTC acquisitions. After announcing a $21 billion equity offering, Strategy has $57 billion left to go.

It is a capital plan that mirrors the scale of the U.S. Treasury bond issuance - and a level of conviction few public companies have ever shown for a single asset.

Don't miss the ₿ train pic.twitter.com/Un6dmqUieo — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 7, 2025

For now, the company holds 555,450 BTC, worth roughly $53.8 billion. Its average purchase price sits at $68,550, giving it an unrealized gain of over 41%. Just last week, another 1,895 BTC were added to the balance sheet.

In many ways, Strategy is positioning itself as the Bitcoin-native counterpart to Berkshire Hathaway. Where Warren Buffet's company is known for its diversified, cash-heavy portfolio, Strategy is becoming a single-asset powerhouse, built entirely around Bitcoin exposure.

The company’s financials reflect that commitment too, with a $105.4 billion market cap and $112.08 billion in enterprise value and over 51% of its valuation directly tied to Bitcoin holdings. The market sees value in the vision, not just in the coins as shares. Trading under ticker MSTR, they are priced at $395.50, with a NAV multiple of 1.958.