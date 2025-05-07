Advertisement
Advertisement

    Don't Miss Bitcoin Train, Says Michael Saylor

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 13:33
    Saylor issues "don't miss" call as Strategy becomes Berkshire Hathaway of Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    Don't Miss Bitcoin Train, Says Michael Saylor
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    CEO of Strategy (former MicroStrategy) Michael Saylor just sent another unmistakable signal in a recent post featuring a glowing, Bitcoin-branded train. The entrepreneur made it clear - now’s the time to get on board.

    Advertisement

    Saylor’s message goes far beyond one more purchase. He is now aiming to raise a total of $84 billion by 2027 - all booked for further BTC acquisitions. After announcing a $21 billion equity offering, Strategy has $57 billion left to go. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 05/03/2025 - 07:02
    Strategy's Saylor Reveals Asset That Leaves Bitcoin in Dust This Year
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Don't Miss Bitcoin Train, Says Michael Saylor
    XRP Death Cross Incoming? XRP Traders Eye Key Chart Shift
    Binance Delisting Alert: 3 Pairs Removed, 6 Cryptos Under Scrutiny
    SHIB Team Issues Crucial Warning On Misleading Information: Details

    It is a capital plan that mirrors the scale of the U.S. Treasury bond issuance - and a level of conviction few public companies have ever shown for a single asset.

    Advertisement

    For now, the company holds 555,450 BTC, worth roughly $53.8 billion. Its average purchase price sits at $68,550, giving it an unrealized gain of over 41%. Just last week, another 1,895 BTC were added to the balance sheet.

    In many ways, Strategy is positioning itself as the Bitcoin-native counterpart to Berkshire Hathaway. Where Warren Buffet's company is known for its diversified, cash-heavy portfolio, Strategy is becoming a single-asset powerhouse, built entirely around Bitcoin exposure.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 06/03/2024 - 16:23
    Edward Snowden Delivers Iconic Bitcoin Line as Berkshire Hathaway Falls 99.97%
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The company’s financials reflect that commitment too, with a $105.4 billion market cap and $112.08 billion in enterprise value and over 51% of its valuation directly tied to Bitcoin holdings. The market sees value in the vision, not just in the coins as shares. Trading under ticker MSTR, they are priced at $395.50, with a NAV multiple of 1.958.

    #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy #MicroStrategy News #Strategy News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 7, 2025 - 12:41
    XRP Death Cross Incoming? XRP Traders Eye Key Chart Shift
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    May 7, 2025 - 12:25
    Cardano (ADA) to Remove Zero? Hidden Price Bounce
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Don't Miss Bitcoin Train, Says Michael Saylor
    XRP Death Cross Incoming? XRP Traders Eye Key Chart Shift
    Cardano (ADA) to Remove Zero? Hidden Price Bounce
    Show all