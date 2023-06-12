Shiba Inu: Crypto Will Help With Global Healthcare, Prominent SHIB Team Member Claims

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Content marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem Lucie has posted a semi-joking tweet, stating that cryptocurrency may be able to help solve one of the major problems of humanity, playing a major role in improving people's health.

Lucie stated that she "gets sick when watching physical money," as in touching banknotes (as in the attached video, where a Chinese person is counting notes as quick as a pro), where "lots of germs" can be caught, so "please remember to wash your hands," Lucie advises.

The conclusion she makes about one of the positive sides of using cryptocurrencies is "no more spreading diseases by touching money," and "cryptocurrency will help with heath." Apparently, Lucie believes that the Shibarium trifecta — SHIB, BONE and LEASH — in particular will do that, as she praises them in the tweet.

Am I the only one who gets sick watching physical money😵🥴?



Lots of germs, please remember to wash your hands.



It brings me to a fact :

CRYPTOCURRENCY WILL HELP WITH HEALTH.

No more spreading diseases by touching money 😂

Long live $SHIB $BONE $LEASHpic.twitter.com/34B7TCdQQa — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) June 12, 2023

It is worth noting that a big rise in the use of digital currencies and electronic payments overall was seen during the pandemic a couple of years ago when health departments strongly recommended reducing contact with banknotes for fear of spreading germs through them. The market of digital payments since then has widely expanded in South America and Africa.

Shytoshi Kusama slams FUD makers

The leader of the Shiba Inu project, known to the community as Shytoshi Kusama, has bashed those who have been spreading FUD (false and misleading information, "fear, uncertainty, doubt") about Shibarium.

Kusama stated that fudders will be "completely rekt," scaring them to death with that threat. He also explained why he has been silent as of late — this is, apparently, the implementation of his strategy to speak less but do more. This is what has kept Kusama quiet and not sharing any updates recently; a lot of things are in the works at the moment, apparently.

Here's when Shibarium launch expected

In the meantime, the launch of Shibarium mainnet is now expected before Q3 of this year. Before that, according to Lucie, the SHIB dev team will release the SHIB bridge and swap linked to Ethereum and maybe even ShibaSwap 2.0 DEX. As for the release of Shibarium, she recently tweeted that it will come "at the best time," i.e., when the crypto market begins to recover.