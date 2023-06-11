Shiba Inu Lead Kusama Strikes Back at 'FUD Attack'

Sun, 06/11/2023 - 09:13
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Amid dramatic market downturn, Shytoshi Kusama, leading figure of Shiba Inu project, fired back at those disseminating fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) about SHIB in recent post on his Telegram channel
Shiba Inu Lead Kusama Strikes Back at 'FUD Attack'
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the midst of a significant market downturn, Shiba Inu's leading figure, known as Shytoshi Kusama, struck back at those spreading fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) in a recent post on his Telegram channel.

This comes as the meme-inspired token, SHIB, has suffered one of its worst weeks, falling by 21.4%. It is one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies among major altcoins (behind only Cardano's ADA), according to CoinGecko data.

In his post, Kusama called on the Shiba Inu community to review his prior updates and reiterated their strategic direction that has been in development for months.

With his signature candor, Kusama fired a warning shot at "fudders," or those spreading negative and misleading information about the Shiba Inu project, stating: "For you fudders: You will be completely rekt."

Kusama noted that he has learned to speak less and show more, a philosophy that he plans to keep implementing as the project continues to face various headwinds. The lead developer has assured the community that Shiba Inu is very much alive and has big plans in store despite the negative noise.

Related
Elon Musk Makes Surprising DOGE Mention in Cryptic Tweet

In his post, Kusama acknowledged that the recent "FUD attack" is beyond their control but took a resilient stance, saying it is "good news," indicating that the heightened attention, even if negative, puts the spotlight on the meme coin project.

He further expressed disdain for those spreading rumors about Shiba Inu's demise, saying it was as laughable as "memes of dancing foxes." Kusama alluded to the upcoming unveiling of the next addition to their ecosystem, slated for early July.

The Shiba Inu project is expected to launch a complete decentralized product covering governance, in-real-life (IRL) applications, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). This ambitious vision appears to stand strong despite the recent drop in SHIB's price.

As reported by U.Today, the much-anticipated launch of the Shibarium Layer-2 solution is expected to take place before Q3.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Grayscale Drops Filecoin (FIL) Trust Registration Request
06/10/2023 - 19:00
Grayscale Drops Filecoin (FIL) Trust Registration Request
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 10
06/10/2023 - 16:20
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Pro-XRP Lawyer Points Out Most Important Lawsuit, Here's Surprising Part
06/10/2023 - 16:05
Pro-XRP Lawyer Points Out Most Important Lawsuit, Here's Surprising Part
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide