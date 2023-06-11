Shiba Inu Lead Kusama Strikes Back at 'FUD Attack'

Amid dramatic market downturn, Shytoshi Kusama, leading figure of Shiba Inu project, fired back at those disseminating fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) about SHIB in recent post on his Telegram channel

In the midst of a significant market downturn, Shiba Inu's leading figure, known as Shytoshi Kusama, struck back at those spreading fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) in a recent post on his Telegram channel.

This comes as the meme-inspired token, SHIB, has suffered one of its worst weeks, falling by 21.4%. It is one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies among major altcoins (behind only Cardano's ADA), according to CoinGecko data.

In his post, Kusama called on the Shiba Inu community to review his prior updates and reiterated their strategic direction that has been in development for months.

With his signature candor, Kusama fired a warning shot at "fudders," or those spreading negative and misleading information about the Shiba Inu project, stating: "For you fudders: You will be completely rekt."

Kusama noted that he has learned to speak less and show more, a philosophy that he plans to keep implementing as the project continues to face various headwinds. The lead developer has assured the community that Shiba Inu is very much alive and has big plans in store despite the negative noise.

In his post, Kusama acknowledged that the recent "FUD attack" is beyond their control but took a resilient stance, saying it is "good news," indicating that the heightened attention, even if negative, puts the spotlight on the meme coin project.

He further expressed disdain for those spreading rumors about Shiba Inu's demise, saying it was as laughable as "memes of dancing foxes." Kusama alluded to the upcoming unveiling of the next addition to their ecosystem, slated for early July.

The Shiba Inu project is expected to launch a complete decentralized product covering governance, in-real-life (IRL) applications, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). This ambitious vision appears to stand strong despite the recent drop in SHIB's price.

As reported by U.Today, the much-anticipated launch of the Shibarium Layer-2 solution is expected to take place before Q3.