Shiba Inu: Crucial Warning About Top SHIB Dev Sent out to Shiba Inu Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The “Shibarmy Scam Alert” (@susbarium) account on the X platform has issued a warning to the global SHIB community as scammers continue to impersonate SHIB development team members.

This time, a social media account has been spotted on Telegram impersonating a top developer of SHIB, Kaal Dhairya.

Scam alert and warning issued to community

“Shibarmy Scam Alert” reminded the SHIB community that the goal of impersonators/scammers, when they create fake accounts, is to provide information that can mislead users, making them doubt a project. Aside from that, scammers are after a goal of misdirecting them to fake websites and getting ahold of details about users’ lives, which later can be used maliciously against them.

🚨SHIBARMY WARNING:🚨



Another Fake account on Telegram



Impersonators/Scammers who often create accounts so they can provide misleading information to create doubt, misdirect you to fake websites or even obtain details about your lives, which they can then utilize maliciously… pic.twitter.com/9IdLEUW53I — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) April 28, 2024

The anti-scam account stressed the importance of being connected to official team members and reminded users that no one from the official SHIB team will ever attempt to contact them via DMs or request them to link their wallets or ask for any personal information.

TREAT token warning

Two days ago, the same above-mentioned source posted another scam alert regarding the much-anticipated token TREAT, which is going to power the layer-3 solution as soon as it is built on top of the Shibarium blockchain and launched.

It was a reminder post to say that the SHIB team has not yet officially released TREAT, despite recent claims to the opposite. The anti-scam account warns the SHIB army to “refrain from engaging in any transactions or investments related to TREAT until its release is confirmed by legitimate sources” and avoid participating in any unauthorized activities related to TREAT.

SHIB burns on rise

In another development, the Shibburn account has reported a noticeable rise in a major metric earlier today – the SHIB burn rate. Over the past 24 hours, an increase of 19.64% has been reached, with a total of 5,862,502 SHIB tokens transferred into unspendable blockchain addresses and out of the circulating supply.

The two largest burns here have been 3,285,122 and 1,010,509 SHIB. Until now, there have been a whopping 410,726,111,151,270 scorched by the SHIB team and users in total. Shiba Inu developers have helped to burn several billion meme coins this year, and at the end of 2023 as well.