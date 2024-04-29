Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu: Crucial Warning About Top SHIB Dev Sent out to Shiba Inu Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu community has been given major warning about top SHIB dev Kaal Dhairya
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 13:44
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Warning About Top SHIB Dev Sent out to Shiba Inu Community
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The “Shibarmy Scam Alert” (@susbarium) account on the X platform has issued a warning to the global SHIB community as scammers continue to impersonate SHIB development team members.

    This time, a social media account has been spotted on Telegram impersonating a top developer of SHIB, Kaal Dhairya.

    Scam alert and warning issued to community

    “Shibarmy Scam Alert” reminded the SHIB community that the goal of impersonators/scammers, when they create fake accounts, is to provide information that can mislead users, making them doubt a project. Aside from that, scammers are after a goal of misdirecting them to fake websites and getting ahold of details about users’ lives, which later can be used maliciously against them.

    The anti-scam account stressed the importance of being connected to official team members and reminded users that no one from the official SHIB team will ever attempt to contact them via DMs or request them to link their wallets or ask for any personal information.

    TREAT token warning

    Two days ago, the same above-mentioned source posted another scam alert regarding the much-anticipated token TREAT, which is going to power the layer-3 solution as soon as it is built on top of the Shibarium blockchain and launched.

    It was a reminder post to say that the SHIB team has not yet officially released TREAT, despite recent claims to the opposite. The anti-scam account warns the SHIB army to “refrain from engaging in any transactions or investments related to TREAT until its release is confirmed by legitimate sources” and avoid participating in any unauthorized activities related to TREAT.

    Related
    Here’s How Many Hours Michael Saylor Spent Studying Bitcoin – Hold Tight

    SHIB burns on rise

    In another development, the Shibburn account has reported a noticeable rise in a major metric earlier today – the SHIB burn rate. Over the past 24 hours, an increase of 19.64% has been reached, with a total of 5,862,502 SHIB tokens transferred into unspendable blockchain addresses and out of the circulating supply.

    The two largest burns here have been 3,285,122 and 1,010,509 SHIB. Until now, there have been a whopping 410,726,111,151,270 scorched by the SHIB team and users in total. Shiba Inu developers have helped to burn several billion meme coins this year, and at the end of 2023 as well.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Scam Alert #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) About to Face Biggest Challenge
    2024/04/29 13:39
    Bitcoin (BTC) About to Face Biggest Challenge
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Leads $435 Million Outflows as ETF Traders Shun Hype
    2024/04/29 13:39
    Bitcoin (BTC) Leads $435 Million Outflows as ETF Traders Shun Hype
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Solana, XRP Attract $4.5 Million Inflow Spike Amid BTC Exodus
    2024/04/29 13:39
    Solana, XRP Attract $4.5 Million Inflow Spike Amid BTC Exodus
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Simple Miner Offering Might Be Analyzed by Cryptocurrency Community Enthusiasts
    Color Protocol Partners with Pandora, Orbiter, and Scattering, Launches Airdrop Campaign
    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu: Crucial Warning About Top SHIB Dev Sent out to Shiba Inu Community
    Bitcoin (BTC) About to Face Biggest Challenge
    Bitcoin (BTC) Leads $435 Million Outflows as ETF Traders Shun Hype
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD