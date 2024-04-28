Shiba Inu (SHIB): Urgent Alert Issued as Exciting Developments Unfold

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community has been put on high alert due to circulating misinformation regarding releasing the TREAT token.

Advertisement

As a result, Shibarmy Scam Alerts, an X handle dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, has issued an urgent alert, reiterating that the TREAT token has not been officially released. It further added that, contrary to recent claims, there has been no official launch by the SHIB team.

🚨SHIBARMY WARNING:🚨



Attention: TREAT Token Alert



Important Notice:



The TREAT token has NOT been officially released. Contrary to recent claims, there has been no official launch from the SHIB team.



Please exercise caution and refrain from engaging in any transactions or… — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) April 27, 2024

In light of this, the Shiba Inu community is asked to proceed with caution and refrain from engaging in any transactions or investments related to TREAT until its release is confirmed by legitimate sources. They should also safeguard their assets by not engaging in any unauthorized TREAT-related activities and by remaining vigilant by prioritizing financial security.

Shiba Inu has recently made significant progress, successfully raising $12 million from strategic VC partners led by Cypher Capital to launch its next-gen Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) blockchain, which would be powered by the upcoming TREAT token.

The FHE technology, which allows computations on encrypted data, would be a game changer for privacy and trust in cryptocurrency.

However, with great anticipation comes enormous risk; hence the urgent alert as regards the TREAT token. The Shiba Inu community should remember that any claims of the TREAT token being released are false as the SHIB team has not initiated any such launch. They should also rely only on official announcements for accurate information as regards the TREAT launch.

In big news for the ecosystem, the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange ShibaSwap has moved to Shibarium, bringing with it innovations.

Shiba Inu has announced the migration of its DEX, ShibaSwap, from Ethereum to Shibarium. This move represents a huge step forward in ShibaSwap's progress, enabling new possibilities and driving innovation on the Shibarium blockchain.