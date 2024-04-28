Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Urgent Alert Issued as Exciting Developments Unfold

    
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    In light of this, Shiba Inu community is asked to proceed with caution
    Sun, 28/04/2024 - 9:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Urgent Alert Issued as Exciting Developments Unfold
    The Shiba Inu community has been put on high alert due to circulating misinformation regarding releasing the TREAT token.

    As a result, Shibarmy Scam Alerts, an X handle dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, has issued an urgent alert, reiterating that the TREAT token has not been officially released. It further added that, contrary to recent claims, there has been no official launch by the SHIB team.

    In light of this, the Shiba Inu community is asked to proceed with caution and refrain from engaging in any transactions or investments related to TREAT until its release is confirmed by legitimate sources. They should also safeguard their assets by not engaging in any unauthorized TREAT-related activities and by remaining vigilant by prioritizing financial security.

    Shiba Inu: Crucial Alert Sent out to SHIB Community in Wake of This Alarming Trend

    Shiba Inu has recently made significant progress, successfully raising $12 million from strategic VC partners led by Cypher Capital to launch its next-gen Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) blockchain, which would be powered by the upcoming TREAT token.

    The FHE technology, which allows computations on encrypted data, would be a game changer for privacy and trust in cryptocurrency.

    However, with great anticipation comes enormous risk; hence the urgent alert as regards the TREAT token. The Shiba Inu community should remember that any claims of the TREAT token being released are false as the SHIB team has not initiated any such launch. They should also rely only on official announcements for accurate information as regards the TREAT launch.

    In big news for the ecosystem, the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange ShibaSwap has moved to Shibarium, bringing with it innovations.

    Shiba Inu has announced the migration of its DEX, ShibaSwap, from Ethereum to Shibarium. This move represents a huge step forward in ShibaSwap's progress, enabling new possibilities and driving innovation on the Shibarium blockchain.

    About the author
    
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

