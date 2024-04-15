Advertisement
    Crucial Warning to SHIB Army Made by Shiba Inu Team

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    One of top Shiba Inu team members has issued important warning to whole SHIB army
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 12:34
    Crucial Warning to SHIB Army Made by Shiba Inu Team
    Contents
    The official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to give a major warning to the whole SHIB community.

    This warning is about the right way to choose projects in which to invest one’s hard-earned funds.

    Besides, the marketing lead shared a few tips for new projects to start building on Shibarium in the best possible manner.

    Lucie's warning to SHIB community

    The SHIB team member made a statement to warn the Shiba Inu community against investing in certain projects; she likely meant ones that are (being) built on layer-2 blockchain Shibarium.

    Lucie believes that not all projects go down because they are rug pulled. Some of them, she clarified, have suffered from bad management strategies or simply were unable to grow high enough.

    The marketing lead of SHIB stressed the importance of being wise while choosing projects to invest in since “even the best can get their fingers burned.” She admitted that the most important for her is that Shiba Inu and all other tokens, including those made by the SHIB team to be utilized on Shibarium, are second to the second largest meme cryptocurrency.

    Guidance for new projects on Shibarium

    In another of her recent tweets, Lucie shared a list of necessary actions for new projects on Shibarium to get off to a good start. She warned that new projects do not need “anyone’s endorsement to make a mark.” All they need is a correct strategy of positioning themselves and engaging with their community.

    First of all, Lucie tweeted, it is vitally important to present the project’s roadmap and show a clear outline of what goals are expected to be achieved and how they are going to be accomplished. The second recommendation is to engage with the community on all major social media platforms, such as Telegram and Discord. It is also important, Lucie noted, to be respectful of the community and to stay active and informed on social media and various other communication channels.

    Lucie also suggested that paying for marketing is not a good idea. Rather than doing that, she believes it is important to focus on growing a project’s community and finding real supporters to get a “more sustainable and engaged base.”

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
