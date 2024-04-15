Crucial Warning to SHIB Army Made by Shiba Inu Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to give a major warning to the whole SHIB community.

This warning is about the right way to choose projects in which to invest one’s hard-earned funds.

Besides, the marketing lead shared a few tips for new projects to start building on Shibarium in the best possible manner.

Lucie's warning to SHIB community

The SHIB team member made a statement to warn the Shiba Inu community against investing in certain projects; she likely meant ones that are (being) built on layer-2 blockchain Shibarium.

Lucie believes that not all projects go down because they are rug pulled. Some of them, she clarified, have suffered from bad management strategies or simply were unable to grow high enough.

The marketing lead of SHIB stressed the importance of being wise while choosing projects to invest in since “even the best can get their fingers burned.” She admitted that the most important for her is that Shiba Inu and all other tokens, including those made by the SHIB team to be utilized on Shibarium, are second to the second largest meme cryptocurrency.

Hot take: Not all projects were rugged; some simply suffered from poor management or failed to grow.



Be wise when choosing projects.



Even the best can get their fingers burned.



I’m $SHIB first everything comes after… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@LucieSHIB) April 15, 2024

Guidance for new projects on Shibarium

In another of her recent tweets, Lucie shared a list of necessary actions for new projects on Shibarium to get off to a good start. She warned that new projects do not need “anyone’s endorsement to make a mark.” All they need is a correct strategy of positioning themselves and engaging with their community.

First of all, Lucie tweeted, it is vitally important to present the project’s roadmap and show a clear outline of what goals are expected to be achieved and how they are going to be accomplished. The second recommendation is to engage with the community on all major social media platforms, such as Telegram and Discord. It is also important, Lucie noted, to be respectful of the community and to stay active and informed on social media and various other communication channels.

Lucie also suggested that paying for marketing is not a good idea. Rather than doing that, she believes it is important to focus on growing a project’s community and finding real supporters to get a “more sustainable and engaged base.”