Here’s How Many Hours Michael Saylor Spent Studying Bitcoin – Hold Tight

Renowned Bitcoiner and founder of MicroStrategy business intelligent giant Michael Saylor has shared an extract from a recent interview where he revealed the enormous amount of hours he has spent studying Bitcoin.

He also stated that he has never yet met a well-informed Bitcoin critic.

More than 1,000 hours of studying Bitcoin

In a recent “Visao de Lider” podcast, MicroStrategy chairman and rigid Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor spoke about his take on the global flagship crypto. Among the questions he got to answer, there was one about how many hours he had spent studying BTC.

Saylor made it clear that he is well informed about the asset his company has become heavily invested in over the past three and a half years and that he has spent several thousand hours studying BTC. The more he studied it, he stated, the deeper his understanding of it became, and he became more deeply immersed in Bitcoin.

Saylor also shared certain “stages” at which his understanding and appreciation of Bitcoin as a global asset grew deeper and wider. After looking at it for 20 hours, he became skeptical and thought that maybe BTC would be similar to online gambling - that it would be banned eventually. After looking into it for more than 100 hours, Saylor thought that Bitcoin was better than gold, and overall this was a “really good idea digital asset.”

When Saylor reached 1,000 hours of studying Bitcoin, he decided that it was “probably the best digital asset.”

At some point after he achieved more than a few thousand hours, Saylor said, “You start to conclude this is an instrument of economic empowerment, this represents property rights for eight billion people, this represents the singularity where engineering and science and mathematics crash crashes into economics and politics.”

Michael Saylor also emphasized that he has never met a Bitcoin critic who had spent even 100 hours studying BTC.

Bitcoin's market performance

Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has lost 2.45% of its market value, dropping to the $63,903 zone. The leading cryptocurrency has been plunging since April 24, and by now, it has decreased by 6.85% overall.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at the $62,393 level.