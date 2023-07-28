SHIB to Reach Top 5, XRP to Return to Top 3; 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts USD Crash After This Event; Shibarium Bridge Launched in Beta: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

SHIB to reach top five, XRP to return to top three in next bull run, expert claims

According to @DelCrxpto, an anonymous Twitter user whose bio says he is a world-renowned international crypto expert, Shiba Inu and XRP might soon see positive changes in their ranking. In a recent post, the expert wrote that in the next bull run, the dog-themed meme coin could be pushed into the top five list in terms of market capitalization, and the Ripple-affiliated token into the top three cryptos. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu holds sixteenth place on CoinMarketCap, with its market capitalization being $4,611,242,117. To take fifth place, which is currently occupied by Binance Coin with a market cap valued at $37,198,382,021, SHIB needs almost 10x growth. XRP, on the other hand, sits in fourth place by market cap, so surpassing the USDT stablecoin one step above it does not seem impossible.

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author predicts USD crash after this crucial coming event

Prominent financial guru, Bitcoin investor and "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has taken to Twitter to remind his followers about an event that will probably destroy the U.S. dollar and the USA as the world's leading economy. The event Kiyosaki is talking about is the BRICS summit that is set to take place on Aug. 22 in South Africa. During this event, he writes, 41 nations, possibly including France, will join forces to "de dollarize" the world by creating a new currency called a "bric." Kiyosaki wrote that one "bric" will be equal to one ounce of gold, adding that gold is now worth around $3,000. If this indeed is going to happen, the USD could potentially lose its status as the global currency as trillions of dollars will flow back into the U.S., unwanted by the rest of the world. To be prepared for such a turn of events, Kiyosaki recommended in his earlier tweets to buy Bitcoin, silver and gold.

Shibarium Bridge launched in beta, but there's warning from SHIB team