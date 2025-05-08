SEC vs. Ripple: Case Ends with $125 Million Penalty?

Advertisement

In a notable development for the cryptocurrency industry, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reached a settlement with Ripple Labs Inc., the company associated with the XRP digital currency.

The update on the legal case was revealed in a post shared on the X platform by James K. Filan, a defense lawyer who has been following the case since its inception.

The SEC and Ripple have jointly asked the court to approve their settlement agreement. According to the letter addressed to Judge Torres, Ripple will pay a civil penalty of $125,035,150 to settle the issue.

This financial penalty is considered a win for Ripple, as it is significantly lower than the $2 billion the SEC initially requested.

Advertisement

Ripple vs. SEC: crypto market implications

Ripple’s Q1 2025 report marks a major shift in its legal fight with the SEC. The company disclosed that the SEC has agreed to ask the court to vacate the injunction previously imposed on Ripple, pending final approval from the Commission.

This is the first time Ripple has publicly confirmed such an agreement. The original injunction aimed to stop Ripple from future securities law violations, but Ripple continues to argue that XRP is not a security and should not be regulated as one.

The move signals progress toward ending the long-standing legal dispute and reflects changing attitudes in U.S. crypto policy.

XRP price to rally?

At press time, XRP is up 6.45% compared to yesterday.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark interest rate at 4.25%-4.5%, where it has been since December. Crypto markets fell on the news but then rebounded as the dips were bought.

XRP's trading volume doubled as the broader crypto market saw a significant recovery in the early Thursday trading session. The price of XRP responded accordingly, pushing higher in tandem with the volume spike.