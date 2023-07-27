Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Whales as Transactions Jump 197%

Thu, 07/27/2023 - 13:16
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales inspired by new reveal as transactions jump 197%
Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Whales as Transactions Jump 197%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu whales are making significant moves on the market, with large transactions increasing by 197% in the last 24 hours.

Large transactions are defined as those that exceed $100,000 by IntoTheBlock, an on-chain analytics service.

According to the blockchain data source, there were $12.54 million in large transactions on the previous day, an increase of 197%.

A substantial increase in this total could be the result of whales buying or selling. This is because large transactions frequently provide insights into whale on-chain behavior.

According to IntoTheBlock data, large-holder net flows, which indicate changes in the positions of whales and investors, increased by 326% in the last seven days. Netflow surges could be regarded as accumulations from large holders or whales.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales' Inflow Skyrockets by 3,700%, What's Going On?

Shiba Inu's price rebounded after trading to lows of $0.0000077 on July 26. SHIB was up slightly in the last 24 hours at $0.00000788 after reaching intraday highs of $0.00000794 at the time of publication.

Previously, the market traded lower as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, which was revealed on Wednesday.

Shiba Inu welcomes new developments

The Shiba Inu community has welcomed yet another milestone, as the Shibarium beta bridge has gone live, allowing the public to test it and report any issues or bugs detected.

The Shibarium bridge is a cross-chain protocol that allows users to transfer assets from the ETH network to the Shibarium network. It also enables the deposit and withdrawal of assets between networks.

Related
Shiba Inu Account Sports New Gold Check Mark

As reported, Shiba Inu has received a new gold check mark on its 3.4 million-follower X account, confirming its status as an official company account through Twitter's Verified Organizations program.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Aliens and UFO Talk in US Congress Pushes This Cryptocurrency's Price Up
07/27/2023 - 12:25
Aliens and UFO Talk in US Congress Pushes This Cryptocurrency's Price Up
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Polkadot's Astar Network Unveils Its 'Astar 2.0 Vision'
07/27/2023 - 12:04
Polkadot's Astar Network Unveils Its 'Astar 2.0 Vision'
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts USD Crash After This Crucial Coming Event
07/27/2023 - 11:29
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts USD Crash After This Crucial Coming Event
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan