SHIB to Reach Top 5, XRP to Return to Top 3 in Next Bull Run, Expert Claims

This crypto expert believes that SHIB and XRP have high chances to surpass majority of top cryptocurrencies

Many in the Shiba Inu community hope that one day, the sooner, the better, SHIB will first reach $0.01 and then jump to $1. This anonymous crypto expert, however, believes that the popular meme coin has the potential to see its market capitalization surge as much as to push the coin into the top give list. That would not guarantee a big price surge, though.

He has also made a prediction about the Ripple-affiliated XRP coin.

"SHIB to claim top 5, XRP to reclaim top 3"

Twitter user @DelCrxpto, whose Twitter bio says he is a world-renowned international crypto expert and analyst and entrepreneur, has posted a tweet about two popular cryptocurrencies – Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP.

He believes they have a big future since he claims that SHIB will take fifth place and XRP will reclaim the third place it once held. According to the tweet, both of these events will happen during the next bull run.

Next bull run will see $SHIB return to the top 5 & $XRP return to the top 3. — Del Crxpto (@DelCrxpto) July 26, 2023

At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu holds seventeenth place on CoinMarketCap with a market capitalization value of $4,646,613,441. Fifth place is held by Binance Coin (BNB), whose market cap stands at $37,220,778,391. Hence, in order to push BNB out of its current position, SHIB needs to see almost 10x growth by market capitalization.

XRP, at the moment, sits in fourth place by market capitalization on the above-mentioned website, so surpassing the USDT stablecoin one step above it does not seem impossible. Besides, a few years ago, before the SEC started the legal case against Ripple Labs, claiming XRP to be an unregistered security, it indeed had stayed there for a long time.

Will Shibarium factor help SHIB climb that high?

Recently, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, announced in a blog post that SHIB token will be an official sponsor of The Blockchain Futurist Conference (which includes Eth Toronto and Eth Women) on Aug. 15-16 in Toronto, Canada.

Kusama stated that he would deliver a speech via AI and present Shibarium-branded projects and partners. He added that the Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium mainnet will possibly be discussed in detail and perhaps even launched.

The SHIB community has been looking forward to this launch for almost two years now, but so far, only its beta called Puppynet was launched in March. It keeps reaching new milestones in utility, expanding the number of conducted transactions, mined blocks and connected wallets.

Besides, as reported by U.Today, the SHIB team has announced the launch of the Shibarium Bridge in beta for public testing – a mechanism that will enable the Shibarium and Ethereum networks to interact without third parties seamlessly and will boost Shibarium's utility.

The launch of Shibarium mainnet is expected to push the coin's price way up, as well as move it to a higher market capitalization level.