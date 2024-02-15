Advertisement
Shiba Inu Lead Reveals Key Upgrades Coming to SHIB, Shibarium Ecosystem

Tomiwabold Olajide
Kusama also mentions some exciting upgrades coming to Shiba Eternity game
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 13:16
Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has revealed the next key upgrades for the Shiba Inu and Shibarium ecosystems.

In the latest issue of the SHIB magazine, the Shiba Inu lead developer offered a heads-up as to what is coming to Shibarium and the SHIB ecosystem as a whole. In a feature titled "Unleashing the SHEboshis and Some Other Updates," Kusama delves into key advancements that will be undertaken by the Shiba Inu project in the coming days.

Kusama begins by saying that in Q1, 2024, so far, Shiba Inu has continued its strategy to "make Shibarium the meme capital of the world while building what many call the Network State in perfect timing."

The year 2024 has begun on a positive note with the "Shib" concept for a global Shib Name Service in collaboration with D3, advancements in SHIB Metaverse per new space technologies and AI upgrades with Shiba Inu partner Bad Idea. Kusama says Shiba Inu is just getting started, "all very quietly, but not for long."

Going forward, Shiba Inu will be launching a new experiment to test the 404 Eth Standard on Ethereum, dubbed "THE SHEboshis," an NFT hybrid and female counterpart to Shiboshis.

Kusama further stated that LEASH holders have been taken into account based on exclusivity and Shiboshis as well in the design of the drop, making it claimable for the latter and exclusive for the prior.

The experiment, according to the Shiba Inu lead developer, will help capture liquidity on Eth and bring it to Shibarium as, shortly after the launch, SHEboshis, along with their companions, Shiboshis, will be bridged to Shibarium.

Moreover, as part of the release of ShibaSwap 1.5 (2.0 upgrade shortly thereafter) on Shibarium, many other tokens and projects will be bridged to Shibarium.

Kusama also mentions a slew of upgrades coming to Shiba Eternity, saying that the game is in the process of being upgraded to address bugs and cheater problems that some players encountered on the iOS and Android versions.

The Shiba Inu lead went on to say that the design of unique play-to-earn or stake-to-earn opportunities for game holders, artists and players is now being finalized and that this is considered the best opportunity for the game's long-term success. Barring any major issues, Kusama anticipates that beta testing will begin in the coming months. 

