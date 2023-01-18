SHIB, LUNC, APE Listed by Australian Exchange, John Deaton Tells Why SEC's Wrong about XRP, SHIB Lead Dev Sends Bullish Message: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Luna Classic (LUNC) and ApeCoin (APE) listed by Australian crypto exchange

Holders of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Luna Classic (LUNC) and ApeCoin (APE) are celebrating yet another act of adoption of their favorite cryptos as they have been recently listed by Cointree, an Australian crypto exchange. Cointree is one of the oldest exchanges in the region (being founded back in 2013) with about 280 cryptocurrencies. When it comes to Shiba Inu, this is not the first Australian crypto exchange to list it: back in December 2021, the meme coin was added by CoinJar .

Ripple attorney offers further argument on why SEC is wrong about XRP

In yesterday’s Twitter thread, crypto lawyer John Deaton explained why the SEC’s arguments can bring Ripple to victory in its current lawsuit over the XRP status. According to Deaton, the regulator’s claims that XRP is a security prove that the Howey test has no simple definition. Also, per 3,000 amicus briefs submitted to the court, first-time XRP buyers did not even know Ripple Labs existed or had any influence with the coin. Deaton then added that when the SEC hired an expert to testify against XRP, who attempted to call the XRP community a " common enterprise ," he did not interview any XRP holder, and the SEC did not include the expert's position in its summary judgment.

Shiba Inu lead dev sends bullish message to SHIB community

Shytoshi Kusama , Shiba Inu’s co-founder and lead developer, shared a bullish message with his Twitter followers in one of his recent posts. He talked specifically about Shibarium and its future. Kusama compared the project to a pine tree that can survive and thrive “during the harshest winters.” However, it still needs support from the community and devs, just like a tree needs “water, sunlight and proper soil.” Earlier this week , the Shibarium team introduced the concepts that underlie Layer 2 protocol Shibarium.

GALA hits 223% in monthly returns, despite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confusion