XRP or Bitcoin? Top Indicator Tells Chart Truth

As the cycle nears the end, the noise usually narrows down to two names: Bitcoin, the old favorite, and XRP, the coin that keeps making a comeback. Those wondering if it's too late to buy are really asking which one has the better trade left in it. The chart between the two gives a clearer answer than looking at their dollar prices alone.

On the XRP/BTC pair, Bollinger Bands — lines so simple yet so indicative that they earned a place in financial markets — are closing in again. Such conditions usually don't last long.

The last time this happened, late last year, XRP shot up against Bitcoin, doubling its value before dropping back down. Right now, it looks like XRP is sitting near 0.000026 BTC. It's a setup that often leads to quick decisions.

Take a step back and look at the weekly picture. For most of the past five years, Bitcoin has stayed in control, with XRP drifting lower or sideways.

Two coins, one FOMO

The big resistance at 0.000055 BTC hasn't been touched since 2018, but XRP's price jump earlier this year — from under 0.000010 BTC to the mid-0.000020s — showed it still has the ability to run when the door opens. That's what makes it appealing to those looking for percentage gains, even this late in the cycle.

The choice is simple in shape, harder in execution. Bitcoin might not be as exciting, but it's probably the safer bet for a late-stage hold. XRP is riskier, but there's also the possibility of another big gain if the squeeze breaks higher again.

The bands won't stay tight for long, and once they expand, one of these two coins will show which side of the trade was worth the FOMO.