Shiba Inu (SHIB), Luna Classic (LUNC), and ApeCoin (APE) Listed by Australian Crypto Exchange

Tue, 01/17/2023 - 06:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Australian crypto excahgne Cointree has added support for several new cryptocurrencies
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Luna Classic (LUNC), and ApeCoin (APE) Listed by Australian Crypto Exchange
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Australian cryptocurrency exchange Cointree has made an announcement about adding support for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Luna Classic (LUNC), and ApeCoin (APE). 

Founded back in 2013, Cointree is one of the oldest exchanges in the region. It offers access to a large selection of roughly 280 cryptocurrencies. 

The Melbourne-based cryptocurrency trading platform claims that it offers "world-class" security. 

Back in 2017, the company introduced a learning hub for local cryptocurrency enthusiasts that offers basic guides on key cryptocurrency topics.     

Shiba Inu, the most popular meme coin, is already available on several major crypto exchanges, which includes CoinJar

Australia's regulatory landscape 

Following the collapse of FTX, the Australian government is vying to become a global leader in establishing regulatory safeguards for cryptocurrency custodial arrangements, aiming to protect the investments of crypto traders without stifling innovation.

Related
“Scammers Gonna Scam”: Ripple's Former Lead Engineer Slams 3AC's New Crypto Project
As the crypto economy continues to expand, Australia is set to be an international leader in ensuring certification and consumer protection measures are put into place for cryptocurrency exchanges and custodians.

In late 2022, Treasury signaled its intention to start consultations on legislation reforms as early as next year, aiming to strengthen consumer protection standards with regard to custody arrangements and tighten oversight on exchange trading platforms.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Terra News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 2 Million BNB Worth $617 Million Burned by Binance, Here's How Price Reacts
01/17/2023 - 11:40
2 Million BNB Worth $617 Million Burned by Binance, Here's How Price Reacts
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Decentraland (MANA) up 6% to Maintain Its Rally, Here Are 2 Price Levels to Watch
01/17/2023 - 11:30
Decentraland (MANA) up 6% to Maintain Its Rally, Here Are 2 Price Levels to Watch
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRPL Noncustodial Wallet Unveils 'Big Release' Testing That Might Boost Retail Adoption
01/17/2023 - 11:21
XRPL Noncustodial Wallet Unveils 'Big Release' Testing That Might Boost Retail Adoption
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide