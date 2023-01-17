Shiba Inu (SHIB), Luna Classic (LUNC), and ApeCoin (APE) Listed by Australian Crypto Exchange

Australian crypto excahgne Cointree has added support for several new cryptocurrencies

Australian cryptocurrency exchange Cointree has made an announcement about adding support for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Luna Classic (LUNC), and ApeCoin (APE).

Founded back in 2013, Cointree is one of the oldest exchanges in the region. It offers access to a large selection of roughly 280 cryptocurrencies.

The Melbourne-based cryptocurrency trading platform claims that it offers "world-class" security.

Back in 2017, the company introduced a learning hub for local cryptocurrency enthusiasts that offers basic guides on key cryptocurrency topics.

Shiba Inu, the most popular meme coin, is already available on several major crypto exchanges, which includes CoinJar.

Australia's regulatory landscape

Following the collapse of FTX, the Australian government is vying to become a global leader in establishing regulatory safeguards for cryptocurrency custodial arrangements, aiming to protect the investments of crypto traders without stifling innovation.

As the crypto economy continues to expand, Australia is set to be an international leader in ensuring certification and consumer protection measures are put into place for cryptocurrency exchanges and custodians.

In late 2022, Treasury signaled its intention to start consultations on legislation reforms as early as next year, aiming to strengthen consumer protection standards with regard to custody arrangements and tighten oversight on exchange trading platforms.