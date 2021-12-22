Shiba Inu Listed by Australia's Longest-Running Crypto Exchange

News
Wed, 12/22/2021 - 09:31
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu is now available for trading on one of the world's oldest crypto exchanges
Shiba Inu Listed by Australia's Longest-Running Crypto Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

CoinJar, Australia's longest-running crypto exchange, has listed the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency, the company announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

Apart from Shiba Inu, it has also added support for six other tokens: Origin Protocol (OGN), Audius (AUDIO), Cartesi (CTSI), Fetch.ai (FET) and Quant Network (QNT).

Overall, 48 cryptocurrencies are now available for trading on CoinJar.

The Melbourne-based exchange was launched back in 2013. It currently boasts about 400,000 registered users.

The list of the exchange's investors includes Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, Sydney-based Blackbird Ventures and Australian entrepreneur Chris Hitchen.

In August, CoinJar rolled out a Mastercard-backed cryptocurrency card that supports 30 different cryptocurrencies.

In late September, CoinJar's U.K. subsidiary secured registration from the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It joined 10 other crypto firms that managed to achieve a similar feat.

CoinJar was named among Australia's top fintech startups of 2021 earlier this month.

Related
Avalanche (AVAX) Starts Trading on Kraken as Price Soars 10%

Gaining traction in Australia

A recent survey found that Shiba Inu is already more popular in Australia than such old-timers as XRP and Cardano despite starting to make headlines only in May. Seven percent of Australian millennials have heard about the Ethereum-based meme coin.

This November, Shiba Inu Games, a gaming-focused entity within the meme coin's ecosystem, announced a tie-up with PlaySide Studios, the biggest publicly traded game developer in Australia. The two will work on a mobile game inspired by a collection of non-fungible tokens called "Shiboshi."

CoinSpot, another major Australian crypto exchange, added support for Shiba Inu back in May.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, XRP, DOGE, SHIB and SOL Price Analysis for December 22
12/22/2021 - 16:11
BTC, XRP, DOGE, SHIB and SOL Price Analysis for December 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Arsenal Club Fails at Advertising Crypto, Here’s How
12/22/2021 - 16:07
Arsenal Club Fails at Advertising Crypto, Here’s How
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Revisiting Ripple's Legal Battle with SEC on Its One-Year Anniversary
12/22/2021 - 16:04
Revisiting Ripple's Legal Battle with SEC on Its One-Year Anniversary
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya