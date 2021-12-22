Shiba Inu Listed by Australia's Longest-Running Crypto Exchange

CoinJar, Australia's longest-running crypto exchange, has listed the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency, the company announced in a tweet on Wednesday.



Apart from Shiba Inu, it has also added support for six other tokens: Origin Protocol (OGN), Audius (AUDIO), Cartesi (CTSI), Fetch.ai (FET) and Quant Network (QNT).



Overall, 48 cryptocurrencies are now available for trading on CoinJar.



The Melbourne-based exchange was launched back in 2013. It currently boasts about 400,000 registered users.



The list of the exchange's investors includes Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, Sydney-based Blackbird Ventures and Australian entrepreneur Chris Hitchen.



In August, CoinJar rolled out a Mastercard-backed cryptocurrency card that supports 30 different cryptocurrencies.



In late September, CoinJar's U.K. subsidiary secured registration from the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It joined 10 other crypto firms that managed to achieve a similar feat.



CoinJar was named among Australia's top fintech startups of 2021 earlier this month.

Gaining traction in Australia

A recent survey found that Shiba Inu is already more popular in Australia than such old-timers as XRP and Cardano despite starting to make headlines only in May. Seven percent of Australian millennials have heard about the Ethereum-based meme coin.



This November, Shiba Inu Games, a gaming-focused entity within the meme coin's ecosystem, announced a tie-up with PlaySide Studios, the biggest publicly traded game developer in Australia. The two will work on a mobile game inspired by a collection of non-fungible tokens called "Shiboshi."



CoinSpot, another major Australian crypto exchange, added support for Shiba Inu back in May.