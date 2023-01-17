Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boasts New Listing as Price Jumps 22% on Weekly Basis

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Prominent doggy-themed token Shiba Inu has now been added by the mobile app of StealthEX crypto exchange, according to its recent tweet.

New listing scored by Shiba Inu

StealthEX is a noncustodial crypto exchange for limitless swaps. In November last year, it spread the word about adding the entire SHIB trifecta, consisting of Shiba Inu, BONE and Leash tokens, to their trading list against others.

Now, SHIB trading is also available on the platform's mobile application. Overall, StealthEX offers trading with more than 700 digital currencies.

Earlier this month, as U.Today reported, the meme coin SHIB was also listed on major exchange Coins Pro headquartered in the Philippines and is operated by Coins.Ph, the largest exchange on those islands.

These were not the only listings scored by SHIB recently. In early December, support for the second largest meme coin by market capitalization value was added by Japanese trading platform OkCoinJapan, a subsidiary of the exchange based in San Francisco.

Shiba Inu price jumps on weekly basis

Over the past week, Shiba Inu has jumped by nearly 23%. On the news that Shibarium beta version is going to be launched soon, the price jumped by 8% on Jan. 16, hitting a peak not seen since early November — $0.000011.

SHIB fell from that peak, similarly to other altcoins, following the collapse of Bitcoin. The latter was caused by the crash of FTT token and the insolvency of FTX crypto exchange spearheaded by Sam Bankman-Fried. He has been accused by the SEC of defrauding investors.

Shibarium beta launch approved

On Jan. 16, Shiba Inu devs released a blog post to share the basic concepts of Shibarium Layer 2 protocol that will run on Ethereum chain, same as SHIB network. They added that a beta version will be launched soon. Shibarium will enable faster and more transactions and lower fees for them.

Besides, Shibarium will allow developers to burn large amounts of Shiba Inu, as the community expects, by converting a percentage of the transaction feed (paid in BONE token) into SHIB and then sending the latter to unspendable wallets. Some believe that even if 2% of fees can be used for that, this would mean trillions of SHIB tokens are burned per day.