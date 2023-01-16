Shiba Inu Lead Dev Sends Bullish Message to SHIB Community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The lead developer of Shibarium, famous under alias Shytoshi Kusama on social media, has taken to Twitter to send a bullish message to his army of followers.

In particular, he spoke about Shibarium and its future, as he sees it.

Thriving "during harshest winters"

The pseudonymous developer tweeted an allegory, comparing Shibarium to a pine tree that can survive even the most difficult winter, unlike other trees, hinting that its capabilities to survive are enourmous.

It still needs the support of devs and to be utilized by users: "Still, it needs water, sunlight and proper soil."

During fall the tree may have only a few leaves, but then spring appears.



Luckily, Shibarium, in this context, is a Pine Tree. Still, it needs water, sunlight and proper soil. But pines survive and thrive during the harshest winters. (I also hear the needle tea is good for u.) https://t.co/IlmwGjvSog — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) January 15, 2023

As reported by U.Today, the Shibarum team had earlier announced that the launch of a Shibarium beta version had been approved.

"Very soon" — Kusama on Shibarium launch

The dev team also shared the concepts that underlie Layer 2 protocol Shibarium. In particular, it will provide faster transactions, allow for increasing their amount and bring costs down tremendously.

Introduction to Shibarium: Shiba Inu's Layer 2 Network — Rejoice #ShibArmy! Shibarium Beta is about to be launched, and through this article we want to introduce some basic concepts in order to provide clarity to the community.

Shibarium will also have so-called Delegators — persons who will set up staking contracts on the network. These contracts will perform the functions of a reward system.

Over the past year, Shytoshi Kusama has been frequently tweeting that Shibarium will be launched "very soon." By Dec. 31, he tweeted that he was "putting a nice bow on it" along with the Unification team, who are busy building Shibarium together with Kusama and his developers.