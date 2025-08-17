Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple v. SEC: Official Shares Crucial Reminder

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 17/08/2025 - 15:51
    SEC filed status report in Ripple lawsuit on Aug. 15
    Advertisement
    Ripple v. SEC: Official Shares Crucial Reminder
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Friday, the SEC submitted a status report with the Court of Appeals, stating that both parties had filed a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal of the appeals, which remains pending and is awaiting approval by the Court.

    Advertisement

    It should be recalled that on Aug. 7, the SEC filed a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, entered into with defendants Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, which dismissed the Commission’s appeal and Ripple’s cross-appeal and resolves the Commission’s civil enforcement action against the defendants.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/07/2025 - 15:41
    US SEC to Review Ripple Lawsuit Appeal in Hours
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    BTC to $2,200,000? Max Keiser Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025 Revealed
    Ethereum (ETH) Having Its Best Q3 Ever
    Shytoshi Kusama Becomes Key Topic of SHIB Team's Warning to Haters
    'Satoshi Fire' Message Issued by Saylor in Fresh Tweet

    Since the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal was filed with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the court approval awaited would be from there rather than the district court, which would have brought Judge Torres into the matter.

    Advertisement

    Former SEC regional director, Marc Fagel, issues a reminder along these lines amid online speculation of a court decision being awaited from Judge Torres in the Ripple case. Fagel wrote in response to one of such speculations on X: "Reminder: Judge Torres has nothing further to do with this case."

    Ripple case over

    As reported, XRP enthusiast and legal attorney, Bill Morgan, referred to the recently filed status report as a formality, having no impact on past developments in the Ripple SEC lawsuit.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/16/2025 - 10:26
    Ripple v. SEC: Latest Development Highlights Two Crucial Points
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The SEC sued Ripple in December 2020, alleging that it sold XRP tokens without first registering them as securities. Ripple and SEC have agreed to dismiss their appeals, bringing the case to an effective conclusion.

    Ripple declared an end to the five year old lawsuit when Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's chief legal officer, shortly after the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal was filed, stated the dismissals marked "the end" of the case.

    The SEC has also dismissed its lawsuits filed against crypto exchanges Binance, Coinbase and Kraken.

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 17, 2025 - 14:38
    BTC to $2,200,000? Max Keiser Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025 Revealed
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 17, 2025 - 14:23
    Dogecoin Director Issues RadioDoge Project Details: What's Next for DOGE?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple v. SEC: Official Shares Crucial Reminder
    BTC to $2,200,000? Max Keiser Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025 Revealed
    Dogecoin Director Issues RadioDoge Project Details: What's Next for DOGE?
    Show all