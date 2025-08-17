BTC to $2,200,000? Max Keiser Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025 Revealed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Max Keiser is one of those figures in the crypto industry who doesn't limit himself neither in predictions nor in brutality when it comes to expressing opinions. And it's not like such a manner did not work for him as he is one of those who was calling for Bitcoin supremacy when the leading cryptocurrency was worth as much as $1.

Advertisement

Now, Keiser is back with another huge number for BTC, and this time the target is set at $2,200,000. Literally, x10 from his long-standing trademark $220,000 BTC prediction.

He links the new seven-figure prediction directly to what he sees as America’s runaway interest bill, where borrowing costs are now climbing so fast they are reshaping the government’s spending priorities in real time.

Advertisement

Bitcoin versus data

According to new data, the U.S. has already burned through $1 trillion in interest payments over just the first 10 months of the fiscal year 2025. That is the highest level ever seen for this point in the year and puts the country on pace to finish above $1.2 trillion in annual interest expense for the first time in history.

The slope of the chart for 2025 tells the story in a way words barely need to: A red-dashed line running ahead of every previous year, pulling away from the pack in a steep climb. For Keiser, the consequence is straightforward.

They want to lower rates so they can ramp this to $5 trillion.



BITCOIN $2,200,000 incoming. https://t.co/EHnrO3Mgwc — Max Bitcoin (@maxkeiser) August 16, 2025

He believes that policymakers will eventually be forced to cut rates to allow for more borrowing. In doing so, they will create the kind of monetary expansion that Bitcoin was designed to protect against. That's why, according to Keiser, every increase in the debt bill is an argument for Bitcoin’s limited supply.

The number is shocking, but the basis is clear: balance sheets, interest payments. The bigger the bill, the clearer the case for why BTC's ceiling could also be high.