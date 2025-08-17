Advertisement
    Dogecoin Director Issues RadioDoge Project Details: What's Next for DOGE?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 17/08/2025 - 14:23
    Dogecoin's focus remains that of grassroots adoption
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin Foundation director, Timothy Stebbing, has revealed his vision for RadioDoge, a Dogecoin grassroots project committed to improving financial inclusion for unbanked individuals.

    The technology uses long-distance RF technologies like LoRa and VaraHF to enable dependable and durable data transfer in remote areas, eliminating the requirement for traditional internet access to reach the Dogecoin blockchain.

    RadioDoge also utilizes the Starlink network. In a tweet on X, Stebbing revealed his musings about RadioDoge. He highlighted a vision of having a RadioDoge base station coverage of 500kms for ground based HF and lorawan, which would be about 150 base stations to cover Africa's 30.3 million square kms.

    "Assuming RadioDoge base station coverage of 500KMs for ground based HF + lorawan, that's about ~150 base stations to cover Africa's 30.3 million square KMs (with overlaps). Using this new $5/month 500kb/s starlink for backhaul we could provide Dogecoin coverage to all of continental Africa for about $750/month," Stebbing wrote.

    Stebbing added: "That's providing a means of exchange to all of Africa without access to internet for under 1k/month. no more middle-men ripping off farmers because they can't access banking. Literally life changing if someone could commercialize this stuff."

    Dogecoin news

    On April 22, 2022, the first-ever DOGE transaction was successfully transmitted via radio using the Radio Doge protocol. The global Starlink satellite network helped to make this historic feat possible.

    Grayscale is moving forward with its proposal to launch and trade an exchange-traded fund that trades Dogecoin under the ticker code "GDOG," according to a recent filing.

    In a registration statement filed on Friday, Grayscale announced that the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust will be renamed Grayscale Dogecoin Trust ETF.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
