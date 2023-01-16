Shiba Inu (SHIB) Team Introduces Basic Concepts of Shibarium

Mon, 01/16/2023 - 06:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The team's vision is to facilitate faster, more cost-effective transactions so crypto and NFTs become accessible for everyone
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Team Introduces Basic Concepts of Shibarium
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Earlier today, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) team made an important announcement, introducing the underlying concepts of their Layer 2 blockchain dubbed as "Shibarium".

This layer-2 blockchain runs on top of the Ethereum blockchain, which is currently being used by SHIB tokens (SHIB, LEASH & BONE).

Its main calling card lies in its ability to provide scalability and support faster transactions with lesser costs.

This Layer 2 platform also opens up various opportunities -- particularly in terms of services like NFTs adoption or transaction fees- where spikes in gas costs have been making it unfeasible and prohibitively expensive for smaller transactions often occurring on a daily basis.

Related
Former SEC Official Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Recovery
Furthermore, the task of providing scalability ad security falls not only onto those who deploy nodes but also to Delegators - individuals setting up token staking contracts that serve as a reward system.

The allocation of rewards among these participants will be based on a commission rate set by validators on the network. 

Finally, users can access Shibarium's test tokens through private test network portals although it has yet to be officially deployed.

As reported by U.Today, lead Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama repeatedly stated that the launch of Shibarium would take place in the near future.   

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Decentraland MANA Skyrockets 70% in One Week, Here's What's Driving Surge
01/16/2023 - 10:02
Decentraland MANA Skyrockets 70% in One Week, Here's What's Driving Surge
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Contributor Teases Major Developments for ADA Payments
01/16/2023 - 09:38
Cardano Contributor Teases Major Developments for ADA Payments
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Notorious Hacker Group Lazarus Begins Laundering Harmony Funds: Details
01/16/2023 - 09:02
Notorious Hacker Group Lazarus Begins Laundering Harmony Funds: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin