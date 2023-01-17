GALA Hits 223% in Monthly Returns, Despite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Confusion

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a brief correction during the three preceding days, the price of token GALA began to grow again, and by the current moment, its price chart shows a 15% increase in price. Why again? Because GALA was up 208% since the beginning of January. The catalyst for the soaring price of the token was the announcement from Gala Games about co-producing films with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Mark Wahlberg, famous Hollywood actors.

GALA to USD by CoinMarketCap

Nevertheless, the tweet about a collaboration with The Rock was then deleted, and the GALA quotes gave up 8% of their rise. Just a day later, they started rising again, gaining 30% and breaking through all possible price levels.

GALA tokenomics tricks

While the status of Johnson's collaboration with Gala Games Studios remains a mystery, something else is pushing GALA's price upward nonetheless. Perhaps it is the latest Pay by Burn program, which automatically burns off 100% of tokens used for purchases.

However, on the other hand, any positive effect of burning is offset by the fact that every day, according to official tokenomics, 8.56 million GALA are unlocked.

Whatever the case may be, the fact remains that GALA is currently one of the most profitable tokens in the new year with an aggregate score of 223% in just the last two weeks. The token currently trades at $0.054 and has a market cap of just $375.84 million. But given GALA's daily unlockings, it is worth paying more attention to its fully diluted market cap of $1.9 billion.