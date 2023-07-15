SHIB Leader Kusama Marks Coming 'Worldpaper' Launch With Celebratory Tweet

Leader of Shiba Inu has posted tweet about 'Worldpaper' release, sharing his excitement

The lead developer of Shiba Inu, known in the crypto community under the alias Shytoshi Kusama, has shared his excitement about the release of the "Worldpaper" in a recently published tweet.

SHIB fan "KURO SHIBARMY JPN" shared a link to the rebranded SHIB website with a picture of a book bearing the title "Worldpaper."

"Really love this" was Shytoshi Kusama's response.

The first mention of the new website was made by Kusama on July 13 this week in his tweet. Among other things, the website now presents the major SHIB-branded projects: the SHIB Metaverse, mobile game Shiba Eternity, ShibaSwap DEX, Shibacals and the Shibarium Ecosystem (a financial product).

Besides, the upcoming release of the "Worldpaper" has been announced. So far, a link to the recent blog post of Kusama has been added and a button that will allow reading the first chapter soon. The "Worldpaper" is the name for the grand white paper of Shibarium.

The site also contains icons and links leading to the websites of SHIB partners — Italian fast food chain Welly's, Unification and Bad Idea AI token.

The Shibarium mainnet is now expected to be launched during the ETHToronto conference (it will be part of the Blockchain Futurist Conference), which is to take place in the middle of August in Canada this year.

However, the marketing expert of the SHIB team known as Lucie on Twitter recently tweeted that there is still no exact date for the Shibarium launch, but the team stands really close to finishing the product.