4.7 Billion SHIB Transferred From Top Exchanges as SHIB Price Keeps Boosting

Several billion Shiba Inu coins have been shoveled from top crypto exchanges after Shytoshi Kusama announced new Shibarium updates

According to data provided by recently launched analytics platform Arkham, over the past few hours, nearly five billion Shiba Inu meme coins have been on the move.

In the meantime, in the span of the last 24 hours, the price of Shiba Inu has surged by 6.59%. The SHIB price skyrocketed after the court reached a verdict partly in favor of Ripple Labs in its case against the SEC, stating that XRP token is not a security.

Whales withdrawing billions of SHIB from exchanges

A total of 261 million SHIB was transferred from the Coinbase exchange to an anonymous wallet. Roughly 70 million Shiba Inu were withdrawn from an address linked to Binance. The amount of 155 million SHIB, according to Arkham, was sent from one anonymous wallet to another.

Image via Arkham Intelligence

A total of 146 million meme coins was moved from the largest and oldest crypto exchange in Turkey, BtcTurk, to an unknown wallet as well. Besides, a few transactions carried several billion SHIB each: 1.405 billion SHIB was moved from Uniswap DEX to an anonymous wallet; 1.44 billion SHIB were moved by the largest crypto exchange in Mexico and Latin America, Bitso; and 1.064 billion Shiba Inu were deposited to KuCoin.

Shytoshi Kusama shows rebranded SHIB website

The pseudonymous lead developer of Shiba Inu known as Shytoshi Kusama posted a tweet to present the SHIB community with a new Shiba Inu website after an update.

The website has been rebranded with the major projects of Shiba Inu, such as the SHIB Metaverse, Shibcals, Shiba Eternity, ShibaSwap DEX and others. The SHIB Worldpaper promised in a recent blog post has also been added to the site for everyone to read.

As the #summerofshibarium continues we are proud to introduce new branding for https://t.co/vRofmNPr53 and other #SHIBARMY websites! Give it a look! #WOOF pic.twitter.com/TY7x5hlDS5 — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) July 13, 2023

Aside from that, Shytoshi announced that the intake of projects wishing to build on or collaborate with Shibarium through a special form has been closed. Shibarium beta, called Puppynet, was launched on March 11 this year, and soon after, Kusama announced that thousands of projects had submitted their proposals via that form.