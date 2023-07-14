4.7 Billion SHIB Transferred From Top Exchanges as SHIB Price Keeps Boosting

Fri, 07/14/2023 - 13:59
article image
Yuri Molchan
Several billion Shiba Inu coins have been shoveled from top crypto exchanges after Shytoshi Kusama announced new Shibarium updates
4.7 Billion SHIB Transferred From Top Exchanges as SHIB Price Keeps Boosting
Cover image via pixabay.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to data provided by recently launched analytics platform Arkham, over the past few hours, nearly five billion Shiba Inu meme coins have been on the move.

In the meantime, in the span of the last 24 hours, the price of Shiba Inu has surged by 6.59%. The SHIB price skyrocketed after the court reached a verdict partly in favor of Ripple Labs in its case against the SEC, stating that XRP token is not a security.

Related
SHIB Burns Jump 2,057% as Shiba Inu Price Surges Impacted by This Crucial Driver

Whales withdrawing billions of SHIB from exchanges

A total of 261 million SHIB was transferred from the Coinbase exchange to an anonymous wallet. Roughly 70 million Shiba Inu were withdrawn from an address linked to Binance. The amount of 155 million SHIB, according to Arkham, was sent from one anonymous wallet to another.

SHIBbillionsReport_q3r423r083u9SHIBwhales
Image via Arkham Intelligence

A total of 146 million meme coins was moved from the largest and oldest crypto exchange in Turkey, BtcTurk, to an unknown wallet as well. Besides, a few transactions carried several billion SHIB each: 1.405 billion SHIB was moved from Uniswap DEX to an anonymous wallet; 1.44 billion SHIB were moved by the largest crypto exchange in Mexico and Latin America, Bitso; and 1.064 billion Shiba Inu were deposited to KuCoin.

Related
XRP Restored by BitGo Top Exchange, Price Remains up 66%

Shytoshi Kusama shows rebranded SHIB website

The pseudonymous lead developer of Shiba Inu known as Shytoshi Kusama posted a tweet to present the SHIB community with a new Shiba Inu website after an update.

The website has been rebranded with the major projects of Shiba Inu, such as the SHIB Metaverse, Shibcals, Shiba Eternity, ShibaSwap DEX and others. The SHIB Worldpaper promised in a recent blog post has also been added to the site for everyone to read.

Aside from that, Shytoshi announced that the intake of projects wishing to build on or collaborate with Shibarium through a special form has been closed. Shibarium beta, called Puppynet, was launched on March 11 this year, and soon after, Kusama announced that thousands of projects had submitted their proposals via that form.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency exchange #Shytoshi Kusama #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP Relisted on Binance US: Details
07/14/2023 - 13:10
XRP Relisted on Binance US: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk Shares Ad Revenue, Here's How Much Dogecoin Founder Made
07/14/2023 - 12:50
Elon Musk Shares Ad Revenue, Here's How Much Dogecoin Founder Made
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Restored by BitGo Top Exchange, Price Remains up 66%
07/14/2023 - 12:35
XRP Restored by BitGo Top Exchange, Price Remains up 66%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan