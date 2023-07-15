'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Writer Says: Buy Bitcoin as US 'Debt Ceiling' Gets Removed

Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin advocate and popular writer Kiyosaki gives new reasons for sticking with BTC
Prominent investor and entrepreneur in the sphere of financial education, author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," a classic book on financial literacy, Robert Kiyosaki, has published another Bitcoin tweet this week.

He has shared two interconnected reasons that are creating better conditions for investing in Bitcoin right now.

"Stock market rising as debt ceiling gets removed" — "stick with Bitcoin"

Kiyosaki drew the attention of his followers to the fact that the stock market is rising. According to CNBC data, the 30-stock Dow went up by 113.89 points, or 0.33% and closed at 34,509.03. It was the fifth consecutive day of rising for this index on Friday.

Even though S&P 500 went down by 0.10% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18%, these two major indexes still reached their highest intraday levels since April last year. On a weekly basis, Dow Jones rose 2.3% (the highest since March this year), the S&P 500 soared 2.4% and the Nasdaq rose by 3.3%.

Kiyosaki names the removal of the national U.S. debt ceiling as the reason for this rise of the stock market, saying that now the national debt will continue rising along with the stock market.

"Rich get richer as America gets poorer. Sad," he tweeted, adding a recommendation to stick with "real money" and "real assets": gold, silver, Bitcoin.

"Giant crash coming" — "get into Bitcoin asap"

In an earlier tweet, on Friday, Kiyosaki tweeted a warning that he again expects a "giant crash" to come soon. He reminded the audience about the BRICS meeting scheduled for Aug. 22 this year in South Africa.

News recently spread that leaders of BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — are discussing the creation of a new gold-backed currency for trading in an attempt to get away from the domination of the U.S. dollar. If that happens, Kiyosaki tweeted, trillions of USD will flow back to the country that issues them and then there will be a giant crash of the economy.

He again recommended readers to start getting into Bitcoin, gold and silver as soon as they can. Besides, Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to hit $120,000 by the end of 2024 as the U.S. keeps printing more dollars.

