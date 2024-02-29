Advertisement
SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Spotted in Denver, Here’s Why It’s Important

Yuri Molchan
The Shiba Inu lead has again changed his location status on Twitter/X, raising SHIB army’s curiosity
Thu, 29/02/2024 - 16:15
Contents
Twitter/X user @kuro_9696_9696, member of the SHIB army in Japan, has published a screenshot of Shytoshi Kusama bio and geolocation fields on the aforementioned platform. Earlier this year, the same user shared with the SHIB army various locations from Kusama’s page, thus tracking his movements around the world and trying to figure out what the SHIB lead was up to.

Now, @kuro_9696_9696 seems to be amazed as, according to the geolocation status, Shytoshi Kusama is currently in Denver, US.

The curious thing here is that today, on March 29, a large and important Ethereum-dedicated event kicked off there – ETHDenver. It has gathered multiple developers and major figures not only from the Ethereum team and community but also from the cryptocurrency space in general.

Considering the fact that SHIB was initially built on Ethereum and Shibarium is the layer-2 solution for this blockchain, Kusama would certainly find it useful to attend ETHDenver.

Shytoshi Kusama announces new 'partnershib'

Earlier today, Shytoshi Kusama drew the community’s attention to a new partnership of the SHIB team, calling it a “big one.” He elaborated that it is about privacy and encryption which are of high importance to the SHIB ecosystem.

SHIB’s new partner is Zama – an open source cryptography company. It is focused on developing innovative FHE (Fully Homomorphic Encryption) solutions for projects based on DLT and artificial intelligence.

Kusama stated that all the key tokens of the SHIB ecosystem and projects built by the SHIB team (from Metaverse to Shibdentity) will benefit from this partnership.

SHIB burns and SHIB price action

In the meantime, the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency, SHIB, has been pumping, along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market, following in the footsteps of Bitcoin. Since Wednesday, SHIB has staged a mind-blowing surge of nearly 27%, finally removing the fifth zero from its price.

At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu is exchanging hands, sitting at the $0.00001392 level, having left behind $0.00000949 – it was last seen on Monday and since then the price surge has comprised 47.93%.

Meanwhile, the SHIB burns have been in the red zone over the last 24 hours with only 2,745,557 SHIB sent to the unspendable blockchain wallets. The current SHIB burn rate is minus 97.33%.

About the author
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
