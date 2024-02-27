Ripple CTO to Reveal Ripple's Blockchain Vision for 2024 at Upcoming ETH Denver Event

Ripple’s chief technology officer David Schwartz has announced his upcoming appearance during the ETH Denver event this year, which is taking place between Feb. 29 and March 3 in the U.S., in Denver, Colorado. This festival has been taking place annually since 2018.

Schwartz invited his X/Twitter followers to come to the event where he will be discussing such topics as interoperability between blochchains, EVM programmability. Ripple CTO, who is also one of the founders of the XRP Ledger, will reveal to the crypto community “Ripple’s blockchain vision for 2024,” according to Schwartz’s tweet.

Another dynamic lineup at this year's XRPL Zone at ETH Denver. Don't miss my fireside chat, moderated by @kwok_phil with @easya_app. We'll be discussing interoperability, EVM programmability, and Ripple's blockchain vision for 2024. See you there!



In the meantime, Schwartz has recently taken a dig at the self-proclaimed Satoshi Graig Wright, providing proof that Wright is by far not the pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin.

Ripple CTO slams Craig Wright as fake Satoshi

Schwartz commented on a tweet published by a Twitter user Joseph P Gardling (who calls himself a Bitcoiner) in Aug. 25. That tweet was part of the thread, in which the aforementioned user proved that Craig Wright did not now how to code in C++ and, therefore, would have been unable to write the Bitcoin code.

@gardling checked Wright’s old blog with a bit of a code written by the self-announced Satoshi. “Practically everything is wrong,” @gardling concluded, showing one particular line in that code and stating that it clearly contains “a mark of a non-programmer.” “This is the kind of thing first-year students do,” the commenter specified.

Finally, the Twitter user concludes that Wright did not write that part of the code at all but he just “added all the ridiculous parts.”

The Ripple CTO commented that this is yet another thing about the Bitcoin code that Craig Wright does not understand, but the real Satoshi did understand it: “Confusing numbers and digits is a rookie mistake.”