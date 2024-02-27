Advertisement
Ripple CTO to Reveal Ripple's Blockchain Vision for 2024 at Upcoming ETH Denver Event

Yuri Molchan
Ripple's top executive to make appearance during approaching ETH Denver blockchain festival to talk about Ripple and XRPL
Tue, 27/02/2024 - 13:46
Ripple’s chief technology officer David Schwartz has announced his upcoming appearance during the ETH Denver event this year, which is taking place between Feb. 29 and March 3 in the U.S., in Denver, Colorado. This festival has been taking place annually since 2018.

Schwartz invited his X/Twitter followers to come to the event where he will be discussing such topics as interoperability between blochchains, EVM programmability. Ripple CTO, who is also one of the founders of the XRP Ledger, will reveal to the crypto community “Ripple’s blockchain vision for 2024,” according to Schwartz’s tweet.

In the meantime, Schwartz has recently taken a dig at the self-proclaimed Satoshi Graig Wright, providing proof that Wright is by far not the pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin.

Ripple CTO slams Craig Wright as fake Satoshi

Schwartz commented on a tweet published by a Twitter user Joseph P Gardling (who calls himself a Bitcoiner) in Aug. 25. That tweet was part of the thread, in which the aforementioned user proved that Craig Wright did not now how to code in C++ and, therefore, would have been unable to write the Bitcoin code.

@gardling checked Wright’s old blog with a bit of a code written by the self-announced Satoshi. “Practically everything is wrong,” @gardling concluded, showing one particular line in that code and stating that it clearly contains “a mark of a non-programmer.” “This is the kind of thing first-year students do,” the commenter specified.

Finally, the Twitter user concludes that Wright did not write that part of the code at all but he just “added all the ridiculous parts.”

The Ripple CTO commented that this is yet another thing about the Bitcoin code that Craig Wright does not understand, but the real Satoshi did understand it: “Confusing numbers and digits is a rookie mistake.”

Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
