SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Ignites SHIB Army With Conspiracy Theory Tweet

The enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu development team, Shytoshi Kusama, has taken to the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to talk to the SHIB community about the “weird murals” spotted in the Denver International Airport in the US.

In his X post, Kusama told the SHIB army that he has heard about these mysterious murals and now he would like to find them himself to take a personal look.

So I've heard about these weird murals in the #Denver Airport. Can anyone tell me how to find it? I have to see it for myself. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) February 27, 2024

These murals have already created a sensation in the media. They are believed to be made by artist Leo Tanguma. There are two paintings on the walls in the airport, one of them is titled “In Peace and Harmony with Nature,” while the second one is called “Children of the World Dream of Peace.”

In the comment thread, several SHIB army members told Kusama that these murals, which some connect to conspiracy theories, have been either taken down or covered up. Many commentators found this tweet of Kusama amusing and some sarcastically pointed out that this subject has nothing to do with SHIB.

Since Monday until today, the second biggest canine-themed cryptocurrency SHIB has demonstrated an astounding rise of nearly 20%, finally burning the fifth zero in its price, following the massive Bitcoin price increase. A small decline followed today, bringing the SHIB price down to the $0.0000111 level.