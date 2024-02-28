Advertisement
AD

SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Ignites SHIB Army With Conspiracy Theory Tweet

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Mysterious Shytoshi Kusama has posted a tweet that drew SHIB army’s attention
Wed, 28/02/2024 - 15:56
SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Ignites SHIB Army With Conspiracy Theory Tweet
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu development team, Shytoshi Kusama, has taken to the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to talk to the SHIB community about the “weird murals” spotted in the Denver International Airport in the US.

Advertisement

In his X post, Kusama told the SHIB army that he has heard about these mysterious murals and now he would like to find them himself to take a personal look.

These murals have already created a sensation in the media. They are believed to be made by artist Leo Tanguma. There are two paintings on the walls in the airport, one of them is titled “In Peace and Harmony with Nature,” while the second one is called “Children of the World Dream of Peace.”

Related
Massive DOGE Transfer to Hit Major Exchange as Dogecoin Price Deletes Zero

In the comment thread, several SHIB army members told Kusama that these murals, which some connect to conspiracy theories, have been either taken down or covered up. Many commentators found this tweet of Kusama amusing and some sarcastically pointed out that this subject has nothing to do with SHIB.

Since Monday until today, the second biggest canine-themed cryptocurrency SHIB has demonstrated an astounding rise of nearly 20%, finally burning the fifth zero in its price, following the massive Bitcoin price increase. A small decline followed today, bringing the SHIB price down to the $0.0000111 level.

#Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 28
2024/02/28 15:52
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image VeChain (VET) Consolidates 80% Surge With New Token Launch
2024/02/28 15:52
VeChain (VET) Consolidates 80% Surge With New Token Launch
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Empowering Global Crypto Exchange: Paybis Diverse Payment Method Ecosystem
2024/02/28 15:52
Empowering Global Crypto Exchange: Paybis Diverse Payment Method Ecosystem
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

First Bitcoin Blockchain ICO Rockets Past $5M Milestone
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
India Cyber Revolution Summit 2024 – Cybersecurity Innovations: Leading the Future of Protection
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Ignites SHIB Army With Conspiracy Theory Tweet
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 28
VeChain (VET) Consolidates 80% Surge With New Token Launch
Show all