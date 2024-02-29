SHIB Lead Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu New Mega Deal: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an unprecedented move, Shib has formed a strategic partnership with Zama, an open-source cryptography firm that develops innovative Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) solutions for blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama took to X to express his delight about Shiba Inu's new mega-deal, saying: "Our latest partnershib is a big one. Pay close attention to why encryption and privacy are important to the Shib Ecosystem and state."

In a SHIB magazine blog post, Kusama discusses how the Shiba Inu ecosystem might benefit from the partnership.

"Shib will benefit from FHE alongside all the tokens and projects therein, from Bone to Treat, from the Metaverse to Shibdentity. It's another win for Shib and another thing we can say when people ask, Why Shib?" Kusama wrote.

Shib's Zama-powered solution will first run on TREAT, an upcoming Shiba ecosystem token designed to fill a variety of purposes, including liquidity for the SHI stablecoin. TREAT will eventually replace the BONE token as the reward token for ShibaSwap and provide rewards for SHIB: The Metaverse and the blockchain version of the Shiba Inu-themed collectible card game Shiba Eternity.

As stated in the most recent SHIB magazine release, Shiba Inu's collaboration with Zama is the last piece or element in a collection of Shiba Inu technologies as it strives to achieve its vision of being a perpetually decentralized society flourishing under branded governance.

Shiba Inu lead developer excited about upcoming releases

In the most recent issue of SHIB magazine, Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama expresses his excitement about upcoming releases and partnerships for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

The Shiba Inu lead highlighted the progress made on numerous upcoming tech releases, as well as some "new poWOOFul frens" in terms of partnerships. He urges the Shiba Inu community to keep a lookout for new efforts, as well as some upcoming protocols, to ensure Shib and Shibarium blossom this year.

The Shiba Eternity game is also being upgraded, fixed, redesigned and ported into Shibarium, and Kusama adds that he has asked the designers to consider the newly launched Sheboshis, Shiboshis' female counterparts.