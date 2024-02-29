Advertisement
SHIB Lead Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu New Mega Deal: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama speaks as last piece in collection of Shiba Inu technologies unfolds
Thu, 29/02/2024 - 13:37
In an unprecedented move, Shib has formed a strategic partnership with Zama, an open-source cryptography firm that develops innovative Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) solutions for blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama took to X to express his delight about Shiba Inu's new mega-deal, saying: "Our latest partnershib is a big one. Pay close attention to why encryption and privacy are important to the Shib Ecosystem and state."

In a SHIB magazine blog post, Kusama discusses how the Shiba Inu ecosystem might benefit from the partnership.

"Shib will benefit from FHE alongside all the tokens and projects therein, from Bone to Treat, from the Metaverse to Shibdentity. It's another win for Shib and another thing we can say when people ask, Why Shib?" Kusama wrote.

Shib's Zama-powered solution will first run on TREAT, an upcoming Shiba ecosystem token designed to fill a variety of purposes, including liquidity for the SHI stablecoin. TREAT will eventually replace the BONE token as the reward token for ShibaSwap and provide rewards for  SHIB: The Metaverse and the blockchain version of the Shiba Inu-themed collectible card game Shiba Eternity.

As stated in the most recent SHIB magazine release, Shiba Inu's collaboration with Zama is the last piece or element in a collection of Shiba Inu technologies as it strives to achieve its vision of being a perpetually decentralized society flourishing under branded governance.

Shiba Inu lead developer excited about upcoming releases

In the most recent issue of SHIB magazine, Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama expresses his excitement about upcoming releases and partnerships for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

The Shiba Inu lead highlighted the progress made on numerous upcoming tech releases, as well as some "new poWOOFul frens" in terms of partnerships.  He urges the Shiba Inu community to keep a lookout for new efforts, as well as some upcoming protocols, to ensure Shib and Shibarium blossom this year.

The Shiba Eternity game is also being upgraded, fixed, redesigned and ported into Shibarium, and Kusama adds that he has asked the designers to consider the newly launched Sheboshis, Shiboshis' female counterparts. 

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

