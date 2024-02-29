Crypto Can Hopefully Bail Out Financial System: Savvy Trader Peter Brandt

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Savvy commodity trader Peter L. Brandt who often shares charts on Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, has taken to the X social media platform (formerly popular as Twitter) to send congratulations to the whole community of Bitcoin holders and owners of other digital currencies. In his tweet, Brandt also mentioned the growing US state debt and the progress that crypto sees – something that gold bulls cannot grasp.

Besides, he revealed the secret of what, or rather who, inspired him to hold on to his Bitcoin stash and avoid selling it.

"Hopefully crypto can bail out the system"

Peter Brandt congratulated all holders of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies who wee them as “the bottom layer of the world's future monetary systems.” Brandt also stated that the “Post WW1 War” generation and generation X have been “at the helm for the Great US Debt Disaster” and that they are responsible for loading this debt on generation M and Z.

Brandt seems to be confident that perhaps crypto could be a solution to the constantly growing US debt - “here is something revolutionary going on with crypto” and even gold bulls cannot fathom it, the trader added. However, younger investors can understand it.

On a personal note, I want to be a good sport. Congratulations to all who are fully engaged in Bitcoin $BTC and other coins and see them as the bottom layer of the world's future monetary systems. I believe there is a chance for this to occur, with Bitcoin becoming an important… pic.twitter.com/BoGCdOprGo — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) February 28, 2024

The trader expressed a hope that cryptocurrencies will be able to “bail out the system” or at the very least generate “incredible wealth” for the young generation of investors. For this post, Brandt changed his X avatar, adding “laser eyes” to it, which means he is part of the Bitcoiners’ community who believe BTC will surge to $100,000 one day.

Here's why Brandt holds his BTC

In a tweet published later, Peter Brandt tagged a prominent Bitcoiner Tuur Demeester. Brandt revealed that thanks to this man and his “steady and calm guidance” he has held most of his Bitcoin stash “through the ups and downs.”

Besides, according to Brandt, it was Demeesteer who reassured him of the foundational value possessed by Bitcoin. Brandt thanked him for this: “I greatly appreciate your friendship and wisdom.”

Tuur, it has primarily been your steady and calm guidance that has emboldened me to hold most of my stash through the ups and downs. At critical points you have held my hand and reassured me of the foundational value of Bitcoin. I greatly appreciate your friendship and wisdom. https://t.co/P4yy8vtCQP — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) February 28, 2024

Over the past 24 hours, the global flagship cryptocurrency has gained momentum to surge by approximately 10%, reaching the $62,750 high. On its way there, Bitcoin surged higher, topping $64,000 for a brief moment and then it was pushed back down.