SHIB Lead Hints at Game-Changing Move, YouTuber BitBoy Crypto Says Ripple Case Verdict Imminent, ADA Flashes Head and Shoulders Pattern: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out U.Today's top four news stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) lead hints at game-changing move, what could it be?

The Shiba Inu project might be facing a significant change as its lead, Shytoshi Kusama , shared another cryptic post on his Twitter page. In his usual allegorical manner, Kusama wrote that he is currently moving "a few pieces of chess" while also listening to "Duel of Fates x Like a Dog Chasing Cars" by Pianistec on repeat. Many members of the SHIB community supported the lead, praising his taste in music and encouraging him to continue his hard work. The founder of PawZone, known as JD's Updates on Twitter, also took to Kusama’s comments, saying, "Nothing like epic music while building." On his Telegram channel, the SHIB lead also left a hint at a game-changing move for the project, with his comment reading "a lot is going on behind the scenes." The community is currently waiting for clarifications and updates on what Kusama meant by his mysterious posts.

Ripple case verdict imminent: YouTuber BitBoy Crypto urges XRP community to get ready

According to a recent tweet by popular YouTube blogger Ben Armstrong , also known as "BitBoy Crypto," the verdict in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit could come literally any day at this point. He then recommended that those following the case stick with XRP and the XRP army, and those who already invested in the Ripple-affiliated token prepare for potential profits. In his next tweet, Armstrong addressed the criticism he had received for his previous prediction that the Ripple case would be resolved in September 2021, which did not come true. He stated that it was the only time he ever provided a date, adding that his last claim about the case ending soon is not a prediction but rather a reference to the trial calendar.

Cardano (ADA) flashes Head and Shoulders pattern, is breakout imminent?

Yesterday, Cardano’s native token, ADA , demonstrated 4% growth, which complemented the more than 8% growth printed in the past week. Per crypto analyst Ali Martinez, the asset also formed a rare Head and Shoulders pattern in what can be considered as bullish setup for a new price run. Martinez believes that if ADA confirms the pattern without a breakout candle, it might be the beginning of a new uptrend for the Layer 1 protocol. The analyst also noted that a breakout could fuel at least 44% growth that might push the cryptocurrency's price to the $0.60 level. At the moment of writing, ADA is changing hands at $0.4338, per CoinMarketCap.

Elon Musk offers 1 million Dogecoin (DOGE) for this