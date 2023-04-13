Ripple Case Verdict Imminent: YouTuber BitBoy Crypto Urges XRP Community to Get Ready

Thu, 04/13/2023 - 11:41
Gamza Khanzadaev
Popular YouTuber Ben 'BitBoy Crypto' Armstrong shares his thoughts on SEC case against Ripple and when it will end
Ripple Case Verdict Imminent: YouTuber BitBoy Crypto Urges XRP Community to Get Ready
Popular YouTube blogger Ben "BitBoy Crypto" Armstrong has urged the XRP community to prepare for an imminent verdict in the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Ripple. Originally known as Ben Armstrong, he expressed his belief that an end to the legal battle is just around the corner and advised those investing in XRP to prepare for potential profits.

In the following tweet, the blogger responded to criticism he had received for his previous prediction that the Ripple case would end in September 2021, which did not come true. Armstrong defended his statements, saying that was the only date he ever gave, and clarified that his last claim about the case ending soon is not a prediction but rather a reference to the trial calendar.

Expectations

It is important to note, however, that the outcome of the SEC's case against Ripple remains uncertain. While Armstrong's tweet may have given XRP supporters cause for optimism, it is still possible that the case could drag on for a long time.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Top Lawyer Provides Insight into Potential End Date of May 6

In the meantime, the blogger is not alone in his expectations: earlier this year, none other than Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse predicted that the process would end in the spring of 2023. Less direct but similar expectations were expressed by John Deaton, a lawyer on the side of XRP holders. He based his statements on Judge Torres' previous cases.

