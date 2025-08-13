Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 16:03
    When can traders expect test of Ethereum's (ETH) $5,000 zone?
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market keeps setting new peaks today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 4.74% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $4,712. 

    If the decline continues, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of yesterday's bar peak. If the bar closes with a long wick and below $4,639, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $4,300 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, traders may expect a test of the vital $5,000 area by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,656 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
