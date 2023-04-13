Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) as Top Trending Asset on CoinMarketCap

Thu, 04/13/2023 - 15:50
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular meme coin is more trendy than Ethereum despite ETH's price surge to $2,000
The Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency remains ahead of the majority of cryptos on the CoinMarketCap list. It is even ahead of the second biggest currency Ethereum, despite its recent milestones.

SHIB surpasses ETH despite price surge

Earlier this week, Ethereum developers activated the Shapella upgrade, consisting of Shangai and Capella. The former allows stakers to begin withdrawing ETH from the Beacon Chain deposit contract. The latter completed the transformation to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm.

Shapella follows The Merge upgrade that was introduced on Ethereum in the middle of September last year.

Ethereum has spiked to the $2,000 level last seen in May last year. Aside from the price spike, the Consumer Price Index released this week proved to be below the expectations of analysts. On that news, Bitcoin surged to $30,000 and Ethereum spiked to $2,000.

Shibarium Hits Jaw-Dropping Milestone as SHIB Wallet Count Jumps 10x

SHIB wallet count on Shibarium skyrockets

As reported by U.Today, the number of SHIB wallets connected to the Shibarium beta, called Puppynet, has surged by almost 10x, from 365,200 to 3,122,259 within a single day.

The number of tokens deployed on Puppynet totals 71 by now. At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001114, after a 2% rise in the last 24 hours.

