Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Hints at Game-Changing Move, What Could It Be?

A lot is going on behind the scenes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, might be hinting at a game-changing move for the project. Kusama, who is known to often speak allegorically, says in a tweet that he is moving a few chess pieces.

The Shiba Inu lead tweeted that he put the Pianistec "Duel of Fates x Like a Dog Chasing Cars" on repeat as he "moves a few pieces of chess."

Currently on repeat as I move a few chess pieces... Duel of Fates x Like a Dog chasing cars. #epicmusic https://t.co/8lYcnJwavF — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) April 12, 2023

A member of the Shiba Inu community commented, "Looking for a new strategy." Shiba Inu community member JD's Updates reacts to Kusama's tweet, saying, "Nothing like epic music while building."

Kusama revealed via Telegram that "a lot is going on behind the scenes" for Shiba Inu. He added, "Talk soon, everyone," promising to speak soon on the updates.

On April 12, crypto payment gateway NOWPayments announced the exciting news that it would be collaborating with Shibarium. The tie-up hopes to boost crypto payment adoption and build on Shibarium.

NowPayments says it applied for a partnership and got a positive response from Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama.

Earlier in the week, the SHIB Metaverse team revealed the progress the project has made. This includes structural changes to the team, new designs for specific hubs and modifications to the project's roadmap and vision.

While all development takes time, the metaverse team indicates that by the end of 2023, users will be able to explore some of the areas in the virtual world, building, designing, playing and developing within it.