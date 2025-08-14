Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Dev Issues Major Clarification for SHIB Community: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 15:39
    Shiba Inu developer puts to rest recent concerns in SHIB community
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Dev Issues Major Clarification for SHIB Community: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya has recently addressed concerns in the SHIB community, which arose after X account "Woof decentra" tweeted that its official Shiba Inu: Deployer 1 wallet was hacked.

    Advertisement

    Woof decentra warned that recent transactions, including new token launches, have been compromised as attackers have seized control of the wallet, urging the SHIB community to ignore activity from the address: "My official Shiba Inu: Deployer 1 wallet (0xA221af4a429b734Abb1CC53Fbd0c1D0Fa47e1494) was hacked. All recent transactions, including new token launches, are not mine. Be careful and ignore any activity from this address."

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Dev Issues Major Clarification for SHIB Community: Details
    Bitcoin Price Collapses After Bessent's Most Recent Statement
    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger
    Bitcoin Now Bigger Than Alphabet After Hitting New ATH

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/07/2025 - 12:48
    Major SHIB DAO Updates Revealed by Shiba Inu Developer
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    This tweet caught the attention of the SHIB community, which enquired about its implications. The Shiba Inu deployer 1 is assumed to be associated with the LEASH contract, hence the concerns from the SHIB community.

    SHIB developer responds

    Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya has responded to the latest development, waving off concerns of the incident affecting critical Shiba Inu ecosystem systems. "No critical systems are tied to it," Kaal said on X, referring to the Shiba Inu deployer 1 wallet. He, however, highlighted a known LEASH issue with an earlier developer.

    While the wallet can and will be used to launch new tokens in the future, as has been happening, Kaal warned the Shiba Inu community that these tokens could be scams.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/30/2024 - 12:45
    SHIB Developer Issues Major Shibarium Security Update
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    This clarification from the Shiba Inu developer is deemed essential following the recent LEASH development.

    On Aug. 11, the LEASH total supply increased by nearly 10%, contradicting the commonly held belief that its supply was fixed and rebasing was disabled. According to Kaal, while owners had renounced addresses, functional control over supply adjustments remained through an orchestrated contract chain.

    Moving forward, two suggestions lie on the table: negotiate with the original developer, which has been fruitless in the past, or launch LEASH v2 on a new, audited, non‑rebase contract, subject to DAO approval.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 15:45
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Faces 11,350,000,000,000 SHIB Twist
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 15:33
    Cardano Hits $1, But Bulls Meet Unexpected Surprise
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
    Toobit Celebrates Punchimals ($PUNCHI) Launch with Sold-Out Presale and a $10,000 Trading Carnival
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Open Interest Faces 11,350,000,000,000 SHIB Twist
    Shiba Inu Dev Issues Major Clarification for SHIB Community: Details
    Cardano Hits $1, But Bulls Meet Unexpected Surprise
    Show all