Elon Musk Offers 1 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) for This

In a surprising move, Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has offered to give away 1 million Dogecoin (DOGE) to anyone who can provide proof of the existence of a mystery emerald mine that has been attributed to his family by some media outlets.

The quest began when a designer at Dogecoin claimed that Elon Musk had never owned an emerald mine, and offered 69,420 DOGE to any media outlet that could provide proof of its existence. This prompted Musk to step in and up the ante, offering a whopping 1 million Dogecoin for the same evidence.

Mystery mine

The rumor that the Musk family owned an emerald mine in Africa allegedly dates back to 2014. Back then, Elon Musk may have admitted in a now-deleted Forbes interview that his father owned such a mine in Zambia. However, the article itself has already been deleted and all that remains is the web archive page.

It is unclear whether the rumors that Musk's family allegedly owns the mine are true, but it is clear that the billionaire is keen to put the matter to rest once and for all.

Regardless of his motives, the generous bounty has certainly caught the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and treasure hunters alike. It remains to be seen if anyone will be able to provide the proof Musk is looking for, but one thing is certain: the search for the mystery emerald mine is on.