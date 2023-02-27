SHIB Lead Dev's Hints Led to Important Debut, New SHIB Pair Added by Binance US, 2.24 Trillion SHIB Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the weekend. Don’t miss anything important in the crypto industry!

Shibarium Beta? Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) dev hints he is about to finish current task: details

On Saturday, Feb. 25, a SHIB enthusiast who goes by KURO SHIBARMY JPN (@kuro_9696_9696) on Twitter spotted that SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama has changed his account’s bio to a “dot” symbol. Many assumed that the meaning behind this laconic message could be that Kusama will soon put an “end” to one of the tasks he has been working on. The next day, Feb. 26, brought another hint — the developer’s bio has been updated with two more dots added to the other one. This turned the message into a dotted line, giving it a meaning of continuation, which looked like Kusama was trolling the impatient SHIB fans. However, today, to the great delight of the community, the developer introduced the fruits of his labor, debuting a new Shibarium-related website and intake system.

New Shiba Inu (SHIB) pair added by Binance US exchange

According to an announcement by the U.S. branch of Binance giant Binance US , it has launched trading of a new Shiba Inu pair. From now on, the exchange's users will be able to trade the meme token against USD. Previously, Binance US announced its decision to delist the KSHIB/USD pair and replace it with SHIB/USD. All pending spot orders on the former pair were canceled on Feb. 20. In September 2022, Binance US also added popular tokens ADA and SOL, pairing them against the second largest U.S. stablecoin by market cap, USDC.

2.24 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) liquidated by bankrupt crypto broker in weeks

Data provided by Lookonchain service shows that bankrupt crypto broker Voyager has recently been selling its assets through Coinbase. The broker has been sending assets to the cryptocurrency exchange since Feb. 14 and recently received $100 million USDC from it. As reported by Lookonchain, 2.24 trillion SHIB worth $28 million were transferred from Voyager to Coinbase on Feb. 14. Previously , U.Today covered two instances of 250 billion SHIB being moved to Coinbase. At the moment, Voyager holds 6.5 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) worth $81 million after the massive moves.

