Shiba Inu (SHIB) Executive Leaves New Cryptic Shibarium Message

Sun, 02/26/2023 - 11:19
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu (SHIB) spokesperson provides Shibarium update, but here's catch
Cover image via www.freepik.com
A day after an encrypted message from SHIB's main mouthpiece, Shytoshi Kusama, was spotted by Shiba Inu community enthusiasts, an update emerged. Recall, as reported by U.Today, Kusama had earlier posted "." in his Twitter bio, which many took as a hint of an imminent release of Shibarium, where the dot would mean the end.

Today, however, two more dots have been added to that one, turning the message into a dotted line, which feels more like a continuation than an end. Perhaps this is how the Shiba Inu presenter is trolling particularly impatient members of the community, knowing how much attention is being paid to his social media accounts.

Shibarium: Soon or not?

Previously, Shytoshi Kusama had already posted hints and encrypted messages in his Twitter bio, without ever stating anything definitive though. The most recent was a promise to present Shibarium in a heart-shaped box, which was seen by many as a signal for the release of the highly anticipated Layer-2 EVM solution for Shiba Inu on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. However, as is already clear, this did not happen.

At the same time, the Shiba Inu executive continues to publish posts on the official blog about Shibarium. As he claimed, the publications are a sort of warm-up before the long-awaited release. Nevertheless, many Shib Army members do not believe Kusama and think that these posts were written by the neural network to further delay the release protocol.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

