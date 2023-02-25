New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Added by Binance US Exchange

Sat, 02/25/2023 - 09:40
article image
Yuri Molchan
Leading US exchange has kicked off new SHIB pair after delisting KSHIB/USD
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Added by Binance US Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The U.S. branch of Binance giant, Binance US, has launched trading of a new Shiba Inu pair, now the leading meme coin is changing hands against USD. The SHIB community expressed their joy about this in the comment thread to the tweet.

Binance US launches SHIB/USD trading

This listing comes after the exchange decided to shut down trading on the KSHIB/USD pair, Kilo Shiba Inu (KSHIB). As the prefix shows, one KSHIB is the equivalent of 1,000 SHIB meme tokens.

The initial intention was to delist KSHIB/USD and replace it with SHIB/USD. All pending spot orders on the former pair were cancelled Feb. 20.

In September last year, Binance US also added popular tokens ADA and SOL, pairing them against the second largest U.S. stablecoin by market cap, USDC.

Whale moves millions of XRP from Binance

Prominent crypto tracker Whale Alert has reported that around 16 hours ago, an anonymous whale made a withdrawal of a large amount of XRP from the Binance exchange. This could signify a purchase, which was later moved to a cold wallet.

28,438,630 XRP was transferred in total, which is the equivalent of $10,663,084 in USD.

Recently, Binance has been having issues with the U.S. regulators about its stablecoin BUSD, which it had been minting in collaboration with Paxos Trust. The U.S. SEC claimed that BUSD was unregistered security and directed Paxos to stop minting it.

As reported by U.Today earlier this week, Binance planned to burn 2 billion BUSD and release a similar lump of ETH-based BUSD, which was used as collateral.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BUSD
article image
