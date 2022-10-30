SHIB Lead Developer Says "Exciting" Update To Come Soon: Details

Developer seemed to give subtle hint about what update might be

Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has taken to Twitter to share what might interest the SHIB community. He tweeted, "Head down working. Update coming soon and I think you will love it."

Head down working. Update coming soon and I think you will love it. #ShibaEternity #Shibarium #SHIBARMY — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) October 29, 2022

The developer seemed to give a subtle hint about what the update might be about by using Shiba Eternity and Shibarium as Twitter tags.

On Oct. 6, Shiba Eternity, SHIB's collectible card game, went live worldwide on both Android and iOS devices. On its first day of release, Shiba Eternity, developed in partnership with PlaySide Studios, rose to the top 20 games on Apple's App Store.

Shiba Eternity, which would let players choose from 10,000 Shiboshi heroes and 500 collectible cards, is expected to be the most complex collectible card game to be released to date, according to the Shiba Inu team.

The community was thrilled when the game was released, but many are now eagerly awaiting the debut of Shiba Inu's Layer-2 solution, Shibarium. Without giving a specific date, Kusama says that Shibarium would be made available "soon."

SHIB long-term holders jump to 43%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) spiked to an intraday high of $0.00001519 from lows of $0.00001154 on Oct. 29, as attention shifted to meme cryptocurrencies. Large transactions on the network have risen a whopping 195% since the past day.

At the time of publication, SHIB had erased some of its massive gains and was trading up 4.71% at $0.0000126.

According to IntoTheBlock data, SHIB is now seeing its highest percentage of long-term holders, setting a new milestone in the metric. The percentage of long-term holders, or "hodlers," has jumped to 43%, the highest so far, while that of midterm speculators continues to decline. Meanwhile, the percentage of short-term holders has held relatively steady.