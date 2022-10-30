SHIB Lead Developer Says "Exciting" Update To Come Soon: Details

Sun, 10/30/2022 - 13:02
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Developer seemed to give subtle hint about what update might be
SHIB Lead Developer Says "Exciting" Update To Come Soon: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has taken to Twitter to share what might interest the SHIB community. He tweeted, "Head down working. Update coming soon and I think you will love it."

The developer seemed to give a subtle hint about what the update might be about by using Shiba Eternity and Shibarium as Twitter tags.

On Oct. 6, Shiba Eternity, SHIB's collectible card game, went live worldwide on both Android and iOS devices. On its first day of release, Shiba Eternity, developed in partnership with PlaySide Studios, rose to the top 20 games on Apple's App Store.

Related
Shiba Eternity to Be Showcased at World's Largest Gaming Event: Details

Shiba Eternity, which would let players choose from 10,000 Shiboshi heroes and 500 collectible cards, is expected to be the most complex collectible card game to be released to date, according to the Shiba Inu team.

The community was thrilled when the game was released, but many are now eagerly awaiting the debut of Shiba Inu's Layer-2 solution, Shibarium. Without giving a specific date, Kusama says that Shibarium would be made available "soon."

SHIB long-term holders jump to 43%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) spiked to an intraday high of $0.00001519 from lows of $0.00001154 on Oct. 29, as attention shifted to meme cryptocurrencies. Large transactions on the network have risen a whopping 195% since the past day.

At the time of publication, SHIB had erased some of its massive gains and was trading up 4.71% at $0.0000126.

Related
SHIB Burn Rate Climbs by 443% As Price Reaches Six-week High

According to IntoTheBlock data, SHIB is now seeing its highest percentage of long-term holders, setting a new milestone in the metric. The percentage of long-term holders, or "hodlers," has jumped to 43%, the highest so far, while that of midterm speculators continues to decline. Meanwhile, the percentage of short-term holders has held relatively steady.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Massive XRP Whales Shift 313 Million XRP in One Fell Swoop: Details
10/30/2022 - 13:44
Massive XRP Whales Shift 313 Million XRP in One Fell Swoop: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum 25% Price Surge Signaled by This, but Now It Has To Be Repeated
10/30/2022 - 12:37
Ethereum 25% Price Surge Signaled by This, but Now It Has To Be Repeated
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Ahead of Cardano After Explosive Price Performance
10/30/2022 - 11:50
Dogecoin (DOGE) Ahead of Cardano After Explosive Price Performance
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan