Tue, 08/23/2022 - 10:56
Tomiwabold Olajide
World's largest gaming event to show off Shiba Eternity
Shiba Eternity to Be Showcased at World's Largest Gaming Event: Details
Shiba Inu community-focused Twitter account, SHIB BPP, has shared that the SHIB CCG Game, Shiba Eternity, will be showcased at Gamescom in a tweet: "William Volk will be attending Gamescom, the world's largest gaming event and trade show in terms of exhibit space and attendance, to show off Shiba Eternity. Publishers and companies introduce new software and hardware to industry and private visitors every year."

Shiba Inu Games' lead consultant, William Volk, confirmed his attendance at the global video game fair, stating specifically that he was attending to showcase Shiba Eternity.

Gamescom is a trade fair for video games held annually at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. It is reputed as one of the world's largest gaming events and trade shows, with a gross exhibition area of almost 220,000 square meters.

There were 373,000 people in attendance at the event in 2019. This year will feature around 1,100 exhibitors from 53 countries.

Shiba Eternity is seeing great popularity

As reported by U.Today, the Shiba Eternity Game became a hit in Vietnam shortly after the Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, announced its availability for early testing in Vietnam.

New Shiba Inu Game Is Already a Hit in Vietnam

Games veteran William Volk reported that the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold due to higher-than-expected demand.

Earlier, in August, the name of the much-anticipated card-based battle game, Shiba Eternity, created in collaboration with Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, was revealed to much fanfare.

Lead Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama also expressed his high hopes, stating that Shiba Eternity was only released for the Apple app store and not the major blockchain game. He stated this in response to the scathing remark by "can you pet the dog."...  and like others who underestimated us, you too will learn that we are not a meme," He further added.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

