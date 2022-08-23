Shiba Eternity to Be Showcased at World's Largest Gaming Event: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu community-focused Twitter account, SHIB BPP, has shared that the SHIB CCG Game, Shiba Eternity, will be showcased at Gamescom in a tweet: "William Volk will be attending Gamescom, the world's largest gaming event and trade show in terms of exhibit space and attendance, to show off Shiba Eternity. Publishers and companies introduce new software and hardware to industry and private visitors every year."

#SHIBARMY : @william_volk will be attending @gamescom , the world's largest gaming event and trade show in terms of exhibit space and attendance to show off Shiba Eternity. Publishers and companies introduce new software and hardware to industry and private visitors every year🔥 pic.twitter.com/FUHVAriWiI — $SHIB BPP (@ShibBPP) August 22, 2022

Shiba Inu Games' lead consultant, William Volk, confirmed his attendance at the global video game fair, stating specifically that he was attending to showcase Shiba Eternity.

Off to Gamescom to show off #ShibaEternity (it looks so good!). Guess what’s in the bottom bag. (The hint is on the top bag). pic.twitter.com/iBDnHt2VtW — william_volk (@william_volk) August 22, 2022

Gamescom is a trade fair for video games held annually at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. It is reputed as one of the world's largest gaming events and trade shows, with a gross exhibition area of almost 220,000 square meters.

There were 373,000 people in attendance at the event in 2019. This year will feature around 1,100 exhibitors from 53 countries.

Shiba Eternity is seeing great popularity

As reported by U.Today, the Shiba Eternity Game became a hit in Vietnam shortly after the Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, announced its availability for early testing in Vietnam.

Games veteran William Volk reported that the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold due to higher-than-expected demand.

Earlier, in August, the name of the much-anticipated card-based battle game, Shiba Eternity, created in collaboration with Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, was revealed to much fanfare.

Sad response from someone that is ill informed. #SHIBAETERNITY is for the app stores and not our blockchain game... and like others who underestimated us, you too will learn that we are not a meme.



Either way YOU CAN PET THE DOG in our game. #SHIBARMY https://t.co/VtxQee30do — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) August 16, 2022

Lead Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama also expressed his high hopes, stating that Shiba Eternity was only released for the Apple app store and not the major blockchain game. He stated this in response to the scathing remark by "can you pet the dog."... and like others who underestimated us, you too will learn that we are not a meme," He further added.